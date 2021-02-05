Epic tech deals from Takealot, Makro, and Incredible Connection

Today’s joke, courtesy of the Internet:
“Where did the hacker go after he stole billions of rands’ worth of sensitive data?”
“Nobody knows, he just ransomware.”
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Volkano Taurus earbuds from Takealot – R540
TP-Link Archer C80 router from Takealot – R1,499
WD Blue 1TB SSD from Takealot – R2,099
Hisense 58-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R8,799
JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Speaker from Takealot – R579
TP-Link M7200 4G router from Incredible Connection – R999
Xbox Series S from Incredible Connection – R6,999
Huawei MateBook D14 from Incredible Connection – R16,999
Dell 22-inch monitor from Incredible Connection – R1,799
Samsung 55-inch UHD Smart TV from Incredible Connection – R9,999
Samsung 75-inch Smart QLED TV from Makro – R29,999
Hisense 65-inch Smart 4K ULED TV from Makro – R14,999
LG 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV from Makro – R8,999
Samsung 27-inch Full HD Monitor from Makro – R2,999
Skullcandy Venue Anc headphones from Makro – R2,999
Marvo RGB gaming mouse from Evetech – R199
AMD Ryzen 5 1600 from Wootware – R2,499
Hisense 42-inch 4K UHD Smart TV from Raru – R6,299
