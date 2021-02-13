Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro – The king of wireless earbuds

Samsung’s newest wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro, recently launched in South Africa, offering exceptional comfort and sound quality.

The Galaxy Buds Pro were unveiled alongside Samsung’s newest range of flagship smartphones – the Galaxy S21 series.

These new truly wireless earbuds are a significant improvement on the previous-generation Galaxy Buds Live, sporting a new design and delivering what Samsung calls a “one-of-a-kind audio experience”.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are priced at R3,999 in South Africa from the Samsung Store.

Samsung provided us with a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds to try out, and we were impressed at the significant improvements they delivered over previous-generation devices.

Impressive audio quality and comfort

One of the most important considerations when choosing a pair of wireless earbuds is audio quality.

In this department, the Galaxy Buds Pro excel. They offer crisper and cleaner audio than previous-generation versions as well as intelligent noise-cancelling technology.

Each earbud has an 11mm woofer for deep bass that is paired with a 6.5mm tweet for more refined treble sound.

This delivers a balanced and rich sound unmatched by any other Android-compatible wireless earbuds we have tested.

The Galaxy Buds Pro also has a strikingly different design to previous Galaxy Buds devices, which we found was more comfortable and easier to seat properly in the ear.

Intelligent features

The Galaxy Buds Pro are packed with useful features, including automatic voice detection and background noise cancellation.

Each of the earbuds has three microphones and a voice pickup unit, with one of the outer microphones designed specifically to eliminate background noises.

Samsung states that the Galaxy Buds Pro have the most intelligent active noise cancelling functionality of any truly wireless earbuds, reducing background noise by up to 99%.

The earbuds also have an Ambient Sound feature, which allows you to amplify nearby noises by up to 20dB.

We found these features to be extremely useful and were surprised at how effective the active noise cancellation was at minimising distractions when working at a busy coffee shop or in other noisy environments.

The voice detection on the Galaxy Buds Pro also allows the earbuds to automatically turn down your music when you are speaking, meaning you no longer have to turn down your volume manually.

Battery life and colours

The battery life of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds is truly impressive, especially considering their enhanced functionality.

When they are fully charged, the Galaxy Buds Pro can last for eight hours of continuous playback.

The charging case included with the buds stores an additional 20 hours of playback, meaning that on a single overnight charge of the Galaxy Buds Pro you can go the whole day without worrying about your earbuds running out of power.

Active noise cancellation limits this battery life, but even with it enabled you can get up to 18 hours of playback from the Galaxy Buds Pro and the reserve charge in their case.

The earbuds charge quickly, too, only requiring five minutes inserted into their case to deliver an hour of playback.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are available in three colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet.

The earbuds instantly became our favourite truly wireless earbuds for Android, and their exceptional battery life and audio quality make them easily worth their R3,999 price tag.

Galaxy Buds Pro

