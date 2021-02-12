Exciting tech deals from Takealot, Incredible Connection, and Makro

Today’s joke, courtesy of the Internet:
“Why do astronauts use Linux?”
“Because you cannot open windows on a spaceship.”
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Hisense 50-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R7,199
Astrum 80W speaker system from Takealot – R2,199
Wi-Fi Extender from Takealot – R259
Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds from Takealot – R1,099
Dell 24-inch Full HD monitor from Takealot – R1,999
Piranha PS4 racing wheel from Incredible Connection – R2,399
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch from Incredible Connection – R23,999
Xiaomi Mi Box S from Incredible Connection – R1,299
Sansui 55-inch UHD LED TV from Incredible Connection – R5,699
TP-Link Dual-band LTE router from Incredible Connection – R2,299
Samsung 70-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R17,999
Canon 2000D DSLR bundle from Makro – R12,499
Hisense 43-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R5,999
Dell Inspiron 3593 laptop from Makro – R12,999
LG 75-inch Smart UHD TV ThinQ from Makro – R19,999
Acer Peedator XB3 24.5-inch monitor from Evetech – R6,799
XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT from Wootware – R23,499
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo from Raru – R51,232
