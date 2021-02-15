Facebook wants to build a smartwatch

Facebook is developing its own smartwatch to take on devices from manufacturers like Apple and Samsung.

This is according to a report by The Information, which cited sources familiar with the development of the smart wearable.

The report stated that the Facebook smartwatch will feature integration with Facebook messaging and social media services and will offer health and fitness features.

It will also feature LTE capabilities, allowing it to work without being tethered to your smartphone.

The report said that Facebook also aims to price the smartwatch aggressively to try and take market share from Apple and other manufacturers.

The Facebook smartwatch is reportedly set to launch at some point next year.

This project is still in early stages, however, which means it may be delayed or scrapped between now and next year.

Facebook data collection controversy

It may be difficult to convince users to provide Facebook with their health and fitness data considering the recent backlash caused by the company’s change to its WhatsApp privacy policy.

The company issues stated that WhatsApp users would need to accept the changes to its privacy policy to continue using the app.

Changes included requiring Facebook to share WhatsApp user data with other Facebook services, prompting a backlash from users who wanted to keep their personal data confined to WhatsApp.

In response to this public backlash, Facebook extended the date by which WhatsApp users needed to accept these change and clarified that the changes were only implemented to provide additional functionality for business accounts.

“There will be no change in data sharing with Facebook for non-business chats and account information, and with regard to business messaging, we are not mandating users to share data,” the company said.

“As we’ve said previously, we are updating our terms of service and privacy policy as we work to make WhatsApp a great way to get answers or help from a business. We’re providing users with ample notice to review the changes.”

Now read: Microsoft says Facebook and Google should pay publishers for news