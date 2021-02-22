The most expensive laptops you can buy in South Africa

22 February 2021

We perused the online shelves of popular South African retailers which offer a wide range of laptops, including Evetech, Wootware, Raru, Takealot, and PC Link Shop – to see which were the most expensive laptops in the country.

The majority of the most expensive laptops were gaming notebooks, as their powerful GPUs often make out the most costly part of a computer.

Our selection was dominated by MSI – which claimed four spots in the top 10.

It offered two gaming behemoths flanked by the multimedia productivity-focused Creator 17 and WS75.

Three laptops in the ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) line-up also made the cut, with two different models of the company’s Zephyrus Duo present.

However, the most expensive laptop we found was not aimed at gamers but instead geared towards demanding workloads in professional environments.

This was the Lenovo ThinkPad P73, a powerful mobile workstation which in this instance features an eight-core Intel Core i9 processor, Quadro RTX 4000 graphics card, and 32GB of DDR4 RAM, alongside 1TB of NVMe storage.

On top of this, it also boasts a 4K IPS LCD panel for crystal clear images.

This premium device comes with a hefty price tag of R100,899 from Wootware.

While the laptop has been discontinued by Lenovo, Wootware still gives possible buyers the option of putting in a request for stock.

The most expensive laptops

Below are the top 10 most expensive laptops we could find for sale in South Africa.

Note that we only included the most expensive configuration if a model was available in multiple setups.

Lenovo ThinkPad P73 – R100,899

Lenovo ThinkPad P73
Main Display 17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 IPS LCD 60Hz
Operating System Windows 10 Pro
Processor Intel Core i9-9880H
RAM 32GB DDR4
Storage 1TB NVMe PCI-E SSD
GPU Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 8GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
I/O 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 4-in-1 card reader, 1 x combo audio jack
Battery 99Whr
Size 416 x 281 x 25.9 mm (3.2kg)

MSI WS75 10TL – R97,999

MSI WS75 10TL
Main Display 17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 MiniLED IPS-level
Operating System Windows 10 Pro
Processor Intel Core i7-10875H
RAM 64GB DDR4
Storage 2TB NVMe SSD
GPU Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 8GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
I/O 1 x HDMI / 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C / 3 x USB 3.2 Type-A / 1x Micro SD Card Reader / 1x Audio Jack & 1x Microphone Jack
Battery 82Whr
Size 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.25 mm (2.5kg)

Razer Blade Pro 17 – R96,908

Razer Blade Pro 17
Main Display 17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD 240Hz
Operating System Windows 10 ?
Processor Intel Core i7-9750H
RAM 16GB DDR4
Storage 512GB M.2 SSD
GPU GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Ethernet
I/O 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB-C 3.2 port, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0B, 1 x combo audio jack, SD card reader
Battery 70.5Whr
Size 395 x 260 x 19.9mm (2.75kg)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 – R85,399

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
Main Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS-level LCD 300Hz
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
RAM 48GB DDR4
Storage 2TB NVMe SSD
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 16GB 130W
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
I/O 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with Display Port and Power Delivery, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x audio combo jack
Battery 90Whr
Size 360 x 268 x 20.9 mm (2.48kg)

ASUS ROG Zephurys Duo 15 GX550 – R79,694

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 GX550
Main Display 15.6-inch 3,840 x 2,160 300Hz
Operating System Windows 10 Pro
Processor Intel Core i9-10980HK
RAM 32GB DDR4
Storage 2TB SSD
GPU GeForce RTX 2080 8GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
I/O 3 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C with DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x audio combo jack
Battery 90Whr
Size 360 x 268.3 x 20.9mm (2.4kg)

MSI GS66 Stealth – R78,999

MSI GS66 Stealth
Main Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS-level LCD 300Hz
Operating System Windows 10
Processor Intel Core i9-10980HK
RAM 64GB DDR4
Storage 2TB NVMe SSD
GPU GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
I/O 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x  USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1 x Type-C, 3 x  USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x audio combo jack
Battery 100Whr
Size 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8mm (2.1kg)

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 – R78,999

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17
Main Display 17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS-level 300Hz
Operating System Windows 10 Pro
Processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
RAM 64GB DDR4
Storage 2TB NVMe SSD
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 16GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet
I/O 3 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort, Power Delivery, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x audio combo jack
Battery 90Whr
Size 395 x 282 x 27.5mm (3.0kg)

MSI GT76 Titan – R79,353

MSI GT76 Titan

MSI GT76 Titan
Main Display 17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Processor Intel Core i9-9900K
RAM 32GB DDR4
Storage 2TB NVMe
GPU GeForce RTX 2080 8GB
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet
I/O 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2, 4 x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, SD Card Reader, 1 x audio jack, 1 x microphone jack
Battery 90Whr
Size 397 x 330 x 42 mm (4.2kg)

MSI Creator 17 A10SGS – R80,999

MSI Creator 17 A10SGS
Main Display 17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 MiniLED IPS-level 60Hz
Operating System Windows 10 Pro
Processor Intel Core i7-10875H
RAM 64GB DDR4
Storage 2TB NVMe SSD
GPU GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
I/O 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Type-A. 1 x MicroSD Card Reader, 1 x audio jack, 1 x microphone jack
Battery 82Whr
Size 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.25mm (2.5kg)

Dell Precision 7750 – R72,999

Dell Precision 7750
Main Display 17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD 60Hz
Operating System Windows 10 Pro
Processor Intel Core i7-10750H
RAM 32GB DDR4
Storage 1TB NVMe SSD
GPU Quadro RTX 4000 8GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, Ethernet
I/O 1 x Thunderbolt, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2,
Battery 68Whr
Size 400mm x 263.60mm x 28.9mm (3.01kg)

