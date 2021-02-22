The most expensive laptops you can buy in South Africa

We perused the online shelves of popular South African retailers which offer a wide range of laptops, including Evetech, Wootware, Raru, Takealot, and PC Link Shop – to see which were the most expensive laptops in the country.

The majority of the most expensive laptops were gaming notebooks, as their powerful GPUs often make out the most costly part of a computer.

Our selection was dominated by MSI – which claimed four spots in the top 10.

It offered two gaming behemoths flanked by the multimedia productivity-focused Creator 17 and WS75.

Three laptops in the ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) line-up also made the cut, with two different models of the company’s Zephyrus Duo present.

However, the most expensive laptop we found was not aimed at gamers but instead geared towards demanding workloads in professional environments.

This was the Lenovo ThinkPad P73, a powerful mobile workstation which in this instance features an eight-core Intel Core i9 processor, Quadro RTX 4000 graphics card, and 32GB of DDR4 RAM, alongside 1TB of NVMe storage.

On top of this, it also boasts a 4K IPS LCD panel for crystal clear images.

This premium device comes with a hefty price tag of R100,899 from Wootware.

While the laptop has been discontinued by Lenovo, Wootware still gives possible buyers the option of putting in a request for stock.

The most expensive laptops

Below are the top 10 most expensive laptops we could find for sale in South Africa.

Note that we only included the most expensive configuration if a model was available in multiple setups.

Lenovo ThinkPad P73 – R100,899

Lenovo ThinkPad P73 Main Display 17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 IPS LCD 60Hz Operating System Windows 10 Pro Processor Intel Core i9-9880H RAM 32GB DDR4 Storage 1TB NVMe PCI-E SSD GPU Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 8GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 I/O 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 4-in-1 card reader, 1 x combo audio jack Battery 99Whr Size 416 x 281 x 25.9 mm (3.2kg)

MSI WS75 10TL – R97,999

MSI WS75 10TL Main Display 17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 MiniLED IPS-level Operating System Windows 10 Pro Processor Intel Core i7-10875H RAM 64GB DDR4 Storage 2TB NVMe SSD GPU Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 8GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 I/O 1 x HDMI / 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C / 3 x USB 3.2 Type-A / 1x Micro SD Card Reader / 1x Audio Jack & 1x Microphone Jack Battery 82Whr Size 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.25 mm (2.5kg)

Razer Blade Pro 17 – R96,908

Razer Blade Pro 17 Main Display 17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD 240Hz Operating System Windows 10 ? Processor Intel Core i7-9750H RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB M.2 SSD GPU GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Ethernet I/O 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB-C 3.2 port, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0B, 1 x combo audio jack, SD card reader Battery 70.5Whr Size 395 x 260 x 19.9mm (2.75kg)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 – R85,399

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Main Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS-level LCD 300Hz Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM 48GB DDR4 Storage 2TB NVMe SSD GPU GeForce RTX 3080 16GB 130W Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 I/O 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with Display Port and Power Delivery, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x audio combo jack Battery 90Whr Size 360 x 268 x 20.9 mm (2.48kg)

ASUS ROG Zephurys Duo 15 GX550 – R79,694

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 GX550 Main Display 15.6-inch 3,840 x 2,160 300Hz Operating System Windows 10 Pro Processor Intel Core i9-10980HK RAM 32GB DDR4 Storage 2TB SSD GPU GeForce RTX 2080 8GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 I/O 3 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C with DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x audio combo jack Battery 90Whr Size 360 x 268.3 x 20.9mm (2.4kg)

MSI GS66 Stealth – R78,999

MSI GS66 Stealth Main Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS-level LCD 300Hz Operating System Windows 10 Processor Intel Core i9-10980HK RAM 64GB DDR4 Storage 2TB NVMe SSD GPU GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 I/O 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1 x Type-C, 3 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x audio combo jack Battery 100Whr Size 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8mm (2.1kg)

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 – R78,999

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 Main Display 17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS-level 300Hz Operating System Windows 10 Pro Processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM 64GB DDR4 Storage 2TB NVMe SSD GPU GeForce RTX 3080 16GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet I/O 3 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort, Power Delivery, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x audio combo jack Battery 90Whr Size 395 x 282 x 27.5mm (3.0kg)

MSI GT76 Titan – R79,353

MSI GT76 Titan Main Display 17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Core i9-9900K RAM 32GB DDR4 Storage 2TB NVMe GPU GeForce RTX 2080 8GB Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet I/O 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2, 4 x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, SD Card Reader, 1 x audio jack, 1 x microphone jack Battery 90Whr Size 397 x 330 x 42 mm (4.2kg)

MSI Creator 17 A10SGS – R80,999

MSI Creator 17 A10SGS Main Display 17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 MiniLED IPS-level 60Hz Operating System Windows 10 Pro Processor Intel Core i7-10875H RAM 64GB DDR4 Storage 2TB NVMe SSD GPU GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 I/O 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Type-A. 1 x MicroSD Card Reader, 1 x audio jack, 1 x microphone jack Battery 82Whr Size 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.25mm (2.5kg)

Dell Precision 7750 – R72,999