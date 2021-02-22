The most expensive laptops you can buy in South Africa

We perused the online shelves of popular South African retailers which offer a wide range of laptops, including Evetech, Wootware, Raru, Takealot, and PC Link Shop – to see which were the most expensive laptops in the country.
The majority of the most expensive laptops were gaming notebooks, as their powerful GPUs often make out the most costly part of a computer.
Our selection was dominated by MSI – which claimed four spots in the top 10.
It offered two gaming behemoths flanked by the multimedia productivity-focused Creator 17 and WS75.
Three laptops in the ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) line-up also made the cut, with two different models of the company’s Zephyrus Duo present.
However, the most expensive laptop we found was not aimed at gamers but instead geared towards demanding workloads in professional environments.
This was the Lenovo ThinkPad P73, a powerful mobile workstation which in this instance features an eight-core Intel Core i9 processor, Quadro RTX 4000 graphics card, and 32GB of DDR4 RAM, alongside 1TB of NVMe storage.
On top of this, it also boasts a 4K IPS LCD panel for crystal clear images.
This premium device comes with a hefty price tag of R100,899 from Wootware.
While the laptop has been discontinued by Lenovo, Wootware still gives possible buyers the option of putting in a request for stock.
The most expensive laptops
Below are the top 10 most expensive laptops we could find for sale in South Africa.
Note that we only included the most expensive configuration if a model was available in multiple setups.
Lenovo ThinkPad P73 – R100,899
|Lenovo ThinkPad P73
|Main Display
|17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 IPS LCD 60Hz
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro
|Processor
|Intel Core i9-9880H
|RAM
|32GB DDR4
|Storage
|1TB NVMe PCI-E SSD
|GPU
|Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 8GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|I/O
|2 x Thunderbolt 3, 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 4-in-1 card reader, 1 x combo audio jack
|Battery
|99Whr
|Size
|416 x 281 x 25.9 mm (3.2kg)
MSI WS75 10TL – R97,999
|MSI WS75 10TL
|Main Display
|17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 MiniLED IPS-level
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-10875H
|RAM
|64GB DDR4
|Storage
|2TB NVMe SSD
|GPU
|Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 8GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|I/O
|1 x HDMI / 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C / 3 x USB 3.2 Type-A / 1x Micro SD Card Reader / 1x Audio Jack & 1x Microphone Jack
|Battery
|82Whr
|Size
|396.1 x 259.4 x 20.25 mm (2.5kg)
Razer Blade Pro 17 – R96,908
|Razer Blade Pro 17
|Main Display
|17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD 240Hz
|Operating System
|Windows 10 ?
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-9750H
|RAM
|16GB DDR4
|Storage
|512GB M.2 SSD
|GPU
|GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Ethernet
|I/O
|1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB-C 3.2 port, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0B, 1 x combo audio jack, SD card reader
|Battery
|70.5Whr
|Size
|395 x 260 x 19.9mm (2.75kg)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 – R85,399
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
|Main Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS-level LCD 300Hz
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
|RAM
|48GB DDR4
|Storage
|2TB NVMe SSD
|GPU
|GeForce RTX 3080 16GB 130W
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|I/O
|3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with Display Port and Power Delivery, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x audio combo jack
|Battery
|90Whr
|Size
|360 x 268 x 20.9 mm (2.48kg)
ASUS ROG Zephurys Duo 15 GX550 – R79,694
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 GX550
|Main Display
|15.6-inch 3,840 x 2,160 300Hz
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro
|Processor
|Intel Core i9-10980HK
|RAM
|32GB DDR4
|Storage
|2TB SSD
|GPU
|GeForce RTX 2080 8GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|I/O
|3 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C with DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x audio combo jack
|Battery
|90Whr
|Size
|360 x 268.3 x 20.9mm (2.4kg)
MSI GS66 Stealth – R78,999
|MSI GS66 Stealth
|Main Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS-level LCD 300Hz
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Processor
|Intel Core i9-10980HK
|RAM
|64GB DDR4
|Storage
|2TB NVMe SSD
|GPU
|GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|I/O
|1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1 x Type-C, 3 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x audio combo jack
|Battery
|100Whr
|Size
|358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8mm (2.1kg)
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 – R78,999
|ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17
|Main Display
|17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS-level 300Hz
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
|RAM
|64GB DDR4
|Storage
|2TB NVMe SSD
|GPU
|GeForce RTX 3080 16GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet
|I/O
|3 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort, Power Delivery, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x audio combo jack
|Battery
|90Whr
|Size
|395 x 282 x 27.5mm (3.0kg)
MSI GT76 Titan – R79,353
|MSI GT76 Titan
|Main Display
|17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Core i9-9900K
|RAM
|32GB DDR4
|Storage
|2TB NVMe
|GPU
|GeForce RTX 2080 8GB
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet
|I/O
|1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2, 4 x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, SD Card Reader, 1 x audio jack, 1 x microphone jack
|Battery
|90Whr
|Size
|397 x 330 x 42 mm (4.2kg)
MSI Creator 17 A10SGS – R80,999
|MSI Creator 17 A10SGS
|Main Display
|17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 MiniLED IPS-level 60Hz
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-10875H
|RAM
|64GB DDR4
|Storage
|2TB NVMe SSD
|GPU
|GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|I/O
|2 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Type-A. 1 x MicroSD Card Reader, 1 x audio jack, 1 x microphone jack
|Battery
|82Whr
|Size
|396.1 x 259.4 x 20.25mm (2.5kg)
Dell Precision 7750 – R72,999
|Dell Precision 7750
|Main Display
|17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD 60Hz
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-10750H
|RAM
|32GB DDR4
|Storage
|1TB NVMe SSD
|GPU
|Quadro RTX 4000 8GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, Ethernet
|I/O
|1 x Thunderbolt, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2,
|Battery
|68Whr
|Size
|400mm x 263.60mm x 28.9mm (3.01kg)
