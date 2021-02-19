Top tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

It is difficult trying to find love during a pandemic.

I went on a Tinder date to the gym, but the other person didn’t show up.

That is when I knew we weren’t going to work out.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

GAEMS mobile gaming station from Takealot – R5,999

Samsung 860 Evo 500GB SSD from Takealot – R1,694

LTE USB network adapter from Takealot – R495

Hisense 50-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R7,199

MB8001 5.1 home theatre system from Takealot – R1,499

Apple TV 4th-gen 32GB from Incredible Connection – R2,999

Pirhana PS4 racing wheel from Incredible Connection – R2,399

ASUS ZenBook UX434 from Incredible Connection – R19,999

HP 14 laptop from Incredible Connection – R6,499

Western Digital 4TB external hard drive from Incredible Connection – R1,799

Sinotec 58-inch UHD TV from Makro – R6,999

Xbox Series S 512GB from Makro – R6,999

Hisense 49-inch Full HD TV from Makro – R5,499

Ellies 1,440W inverter kit from Makro – R10,399

Samsung 82-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R33,999

Edifier Bluetooth soundbar from Raru – R3,999

SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset from Wootware – R2,999

Dell 27-inch Full HD Monitor from Evetech – R4,499