Top tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

It is difficult trying to find love during a pandemic.
I went on a Tinder date to the gym, but the other person didn’t show up.
That is when I knew we weren’t going to work out.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
GAEMS mobile gaming station from Takealot – R5,999
Samsung 860 Evo 500GB SSD from Takealot – R1,694
LTE USB network adapter from Takealot – R495
Hisense 50-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R7,199
MB8001 5.1 home theatre system from Takealot – R1,499
Apple TV 4th-gen 32GB from Incredible Connection – R2,999
Pirhana PS4 racing wheel from Incredible Connection – R2,399
ASUS ZenBook UX434 from Incredible Connection – R19,999
HP 14 laptop from Incredible Connection – R6,499
Western Digital 4TB external hard drive from Incredible Connection – R1,799
Sinotec 58-inch UHD TV from Makro – R6,999
Xbox Series S 512GB from Makro – R6,999
Hisense 49-inch Full HD TV from Makro – R5,499
Ellies 1,440W inverter kit from Makro – R10,399
Samsung 82-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R33,999
Edifier Bluetooth soundbar from Raru – R3,999
SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset from Wootware – R2,999
Dell 27-inch Full HD Monitor from Evetech – R4,499
