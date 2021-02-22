Samsung will switch to Android for its next smartwatch – Report

Samsung could launch a new smartwatch in 2021 that would run Android instead of its own Tizen operating system.

Previously, the manufacturer has used its longstanding Tizen operating system for its extensive range of smartwatches, which include the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Fit 2, and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

However, reputed leaker Ice Universe has now stated that Samsung will launch a new smartwatch at the end of this year which will run the Wear OS operating system.

Wear OS is a version of Android designed specifically for smartwatches by Google, and it is used by many smartwatch devices from manufacturers around the world.

It is unclear whether Samsung will launch a standalone Android-based smartwatch and continue to expand on its range of wearables that run its own Tizen OS, or if it will replace Tizen entirely with Android going forward.

Wear OS competes directly with Apple’s wearable operating system, WatchOS, with the latter currently offering the edge over Android wearables in terms of functionality and optimisation.

Google is reportedly working on a new major update for its Wear OS operating system that will launch later this year.

This update is expected to include an API for Google’s “Tiles” feature, which will allow third-party app developers (including applications developed by Samsung) to interact with these small widgets designed specificially for smartwatch interfaces.

Samsung’s new watch will use Android to replace Tizen. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 19, 2021

Facebook smartwatch plans

Smart wearables are a growing market, with devices from Apple, Samsung, and Huawei becoming increasingly popular among smartphone users.

Facebook may be the latest to enter this arena with the reported development of its own smartwatch to take on devices from manufacturers like Apple and Samsung.

According to reports, the Facebook smartwatch will feature integration with Facebook messaging and social media services and will offer health and fitness features.

It will also feature LTE capabilities, allowing it to work without being tethered to your smartphone.

Facebook reportedly plans to price the smartwatch attractively to try and take market share from Apple and other manufacturers.