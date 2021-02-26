Great tech deals from Takealot, Incredible Connection, and Makro

Today’s joke from the pages of the Internet:
“I beat our local chess champion in five moves the other day.”
“Finally, my karate lessons paid off.”
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Philips Bluetooth soundbar from Takealot – R2,299
Kingston 480GB SSD from Takealot – R1,199
Toshiba 2TB external hard drive from Takealot – R1,099
Sesh Evo earbuds from Takealot – R1,099
Hisense 55-inch UHD smart TV from Takealot – R7,999
Samsung Galaxy A51 from Incredible Connection – R5,999
TP-Link Wi-Fi router from Incredible Connection – R6,499
PlayStation 5 controller from Incredible Connection – R1,499
Dell XPS 13 laptop from Incredible Connection – R36,999
Packard Bell LTE tablet from Incredible Connection – R1,799
Seagate 1TB portable hard drive from Makro – R899
Samsung 24-inch curved LED monitor from Makro – R2,499
PS4 1TB Slim from Makro – R8,499
Hisense 43-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R5,999
Samsung 65-inch Smart OLED TV from Makro – R17,999
Dell 27-inch Full HD 144Hz monitor from Evetech – R4,499
Seagate 3TB HDD from Wootware – R1,549
Dell 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor from Raru – R2,849
