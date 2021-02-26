Great tech deals from Takealot, Incredible Connection, and Makro

Today’s joke from the pages of the Internet:

“I beat our local chess champion in five moves the other day.”

“Finally, my karate lessons paid off.”

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Philips Bluetooth soundbar from Takealot – R2,299

Kingston 480GB SSD from Takealot – R1,199

Toshiba 2TB external hard drive from Takealot – R1,099

Sesh Evo earbuds from Takealot – R1,099

Hisense 55-inch UHD smart TV from Takealot – R7,999

Samsung Galaxy A51 from Incredible Connection – R5,999

TP-Link Wi-Fi router from Incredible Connection – R6,499

PlayStation 5 controller from Incredible Connection – R1,499

Dell XPS 13 laptop from Incredible Connection – R36,999

Packard Bell LTE tablet from Incredible Connection – R1,799

Seagate 1TB portable hard drive from Makro – R899

Samsung 24-inch curved LED monitor from Makro – R2,499

PS4 1TB Slim from Makro – R8,499

Hisense 43-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R5,999

Samsung 65-inch Smart OLED TV from Makro – R17,999

Dell 27-inch Full HD 144Hz monitor from Evetech – R4,499

Seagate 3TB HDD from Wootware – R1,549

Dell 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor from Raru – R2,849