Impressive tech specials from Makro and Takealot

Two windmills stood in a field.
One asked the other: “What is your favourite type of music?”
“I’m a big metal fan,” the other windmill answered.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Wi-Fi extender from Takealot – R269
Seagate 2.5-inch portable drive from Takealot – R899
Crucial BX500 SSD from Takealot – R709
Hisense 55-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R8,199
JBL wireless sports headphones from Takealot – R799
LG 49-inch Smart UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R7,499
Xbox Series S from Incredible Connection – R6,999
TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system from Incredible Connection – R1,499
Mediabox Maverick TV Box from Incredible Connection – R1,499
Sansui 55-inch UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R5,699
ASUS 14-inch ZenBook laptop from Makro – R19,999
Google Chromecast 3 from Makro – R749
PlayStation 4 500GB bundle from Makro – R6,799
Hisense 32-inch HD Ready TV from Makro – R2,699
LG 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R19,999
Dell 27-inch QHD monitor from Evetech – R6,499
SteelSeries Arctis 5 headset from Wootware – R1,799
Turtle Beach Stealth 600P headset from Raru – R1,999
