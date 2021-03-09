Vodacom launches new Curve smart tracker

Vodacom has unveiled its new Curve smart tracker, a multi-purpose tracking tag that can be used to monitor the location of a variety of objects.

The product is the first smart device released under Vodacom’s new “Designed and Connected by Vodacom” range, which the company said will feature a number of smart tech solutions.

The new GPS tracker, Curve, is an invaluable device for those who want to keep an eye on their prized possessions such as car keys, laptops, and even school kit bags.

The small and lightweight device attaches to almost anything, and is both water- and dust-proof with an IP rating of IP67.

“Curve GPS tracker combines leading industrial design and connectivity technologies to increase digital inclusivity and enhance everyday life for customers,” Vodacom said.

Users can set up and use Curve from the Vodafone Smart App, which is available from the Apple App Store and Android Play Store, to experience the full functionality of the device.

The Curve can be monitored in real-time on the in-app map, and it also stores its location history.

It is connected by a built-in Vodafone Smart SIM, which enables smartphone alerts and updates to be sent even when the device is used from a distance or abroad.

The Smart SIM roams in over 100 countries around the world with no extra charges and its battery lasts up to seven days.

“Now more than ever, people want to stay connected to what matters to them the most, the new Designed & Connected by Vodacom range is grounded in our relentless mission to connect everyone to the people and the things they love the most,” said Vodacom products and services managing executive Johnny Dos Santos.

“The versatile Curve GPS tracker builds on our existing IoT platforms that provide meaningful solutions to bring a light to everyday living, whether it’s to find a misplaced school blazer, keep up with kids whereabouts, or to track if furry friends have roamed a bit further than they should.”

The Curve is listed on Vodacom’s website as “coming soon” and there is currently no pricing available for the product.

Vodacom Curve tracker

Images of the Vodacom Curve tracker are embedded below.

Now read: Takealot competitor Everyshop launches with big tech specials