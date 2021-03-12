Big price cuts during Hirsch’s anniversary sale and Everyshop’s specials

South Africans can enjoy big savings on a range of tech products, including televisions, smartphones, and laptops, through special promotions from Hirsch’s and Everyshop.

Everyshop launched operations this week, offering South Africans access to products from over 500 top brands.

Everyshop is part of JD Group, which owns high-profile retail chains like Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp, Rochester, Sleepmasters, Bradlows, and Russells.

With a national network of 16 distribution centres that perform home deliveries to customers using their own logistics fleet and courier partners, it is a serious competitor in the ecommerce space.

Everyshop featured numerous big tech brands like Sony, HP, Acer, Apple, Canon, Dell, Epson, Garmin, Hisense, Huawei, JBL, LG, Samsung, Pioneer, and Xbox.

While it is still early days, it has already launched many deals with big discounts on TVs, laptops, printers, and headphones.

This week consumers can also enjoy savings through Hirsch’s anniversary sale.

Hirsch’s is celebrating its 42nd birthday and as part of the celebrations, it is offering discounts on a wide range of tech products and home appliances.

Here are the best tech specials available from prominent South African retailers.

Hisense 65-inch TV from Hirsch’s – R12,999

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop from Brandhubb – R4,799

Sony 65-inch OLED TV from Everyshop – R49,999

Lenovo S145 laptop from Everyshop – R6,999

Sony 55-inch 4K TV from Everyshop – R14,999

Acer Nitro 5 Laptop from Brandhubb – R16,899

JBL wireless headphones from Everyshop – R1,999

LG 65-inch NanoCell 4K TV from Hirsch’s – R18,999

Hisense 75-inch Quantum Dot TV from Hirsch’s – R24,999

Apple 4K Streaming Box from Hirsch’s – R3,699

Epson EcoTank printer from Everyshop – R2,999

JBL wireless headphones from Everyshop – R699

Xiaomi Redmi 9A from Everyshop – R1,899