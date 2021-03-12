Big price cuts during Hirsch’s anniversary sale and Everyshop’s specials

South Africans can enjoy big savings on a range of tech products, including televisions, smartphones, and laptops, through special promotions from Hirsch’s and Everyshop.
Everyshop launched operations this week, offering South Africans access to products from over 500 top brands.
Everyshop is part of JD Group, which owns high-profile retail chains like Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp, Rochester, Sleepmasters, Bradlows, and Russells.
With a national network of 16 distribution centres that perform home deliveries to customers using their own logistics fleet and courier partners, it is a serious competitor in the ecommerce space.
Everyshop featured numerous big tech brands like Sony, HP, Acer, Apple, Canon, Dell, Epson, Garmin, Hisense, Huawei, JBL, LG, Samsung, Pioneer, and Xbox.
While it is still early days, it has already launched many deals with big discounts on TVs, laptops, printers, and headphones.
This week consumers can also enjoy savings through Hirsch’s anniversary sale.
Hirsch’s is celebrating its 42nd birthday and as part of the celebrations, it is offering discounts on a wide range of tech products and home appliances.
Here are the best tech specials available from prominent South African retailers.
