Big launch specials on super-large TVs and smartphones

South Africa is experiencing an online shopping boom with traditional retailers expanding their online operations.

Everyshop soft-launched earlier this month, offering a wide range of products from over 500 leading brands.

Everyshop is part of JD Group, which owns Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp. Through these two shops it has access to a big range of tech products, including laptops, smartphones, and TVs.

Two weeks later Ackermans launched its new online store which offers a range of cellular and tech products.

The Ackermans Connect online store has a large range of cellphones and a selection of premium products like JBL headphones and the Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone.

Everyshop and Ackermans Connect are entering an already competitive market with prominent players like Takealot, Loot, and Raru.

The increased competition is good news for consumers who will benefit through lower prices and better service levels.

The ease of moving from one shop to the next online means pricing plays an important role in the success of an ecommerce player.

Most consumers compare prices before they purchase an item and, in many cases, the lowest price wins.

Everyshop marketing executive Stef Michael said they are well aware that competitive pricing is important to gain and maintain customers.

As part of the strategy to offer value to consumers, Everyshop will have weekly promotions with discounts on popular products.

Big players like Takealot are, however, not sitting back. They are also launching daily and weekly specials to attract shoppers.

In the latest specials, South Africans can enjoy big price cuts on flat-screen TVs, smartphones, and other gadgets.

Here are some of the best deals from prominent online retailers in South Africa.

Direct links to online shopping specials in this article – Everyshop | Takealot | Ackermans | Brandhubb

Samsung 85-inch 4K QLED TV from Everyshop – R39,999

Sony 85-inch 4K TV from Everyshop – R37,999

Samsung 82-inch 4K TV from Everyshop – R29,999

Sony 75-inch 4K Android TV from Everyshop – R28,999

Samsung Galaxy S10+ from Everyshop – R11,499

Asus X543 laptop from Everyshop – R4,699

Epson Printer from Everyshop – R3,499

Acer Aspire 3 laptop from Brandhubb – R4,799

Acer Nitro 5 laptop from Brandhubb – R16,899

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go from Brandhubb – R4,999

Premio smartphones from Ackermans – R999

10.1-inch tablet from Takealot – R1,999