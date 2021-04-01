Takealot clearance sale – Big discounts on smartphones and gadgets

The South African ecommerce market is becoming increasingly competitive with all the biggest retailers growing their online presence.

JD Group launched Everyshop, Ackermans launched a new connect tech store, and Mr Price Group bolstered its online presence by buying Yuppiechef.

Most online shops offer easy-to-use interfaces and good logistics, which means it comes down to price to attract customers.

Everyshop marketing executive Stef Michael said they were well aware that competitive pricing is important to gain and maintain customers.

To ensure they are competitive, Everyshop will have weekly promotions with discounts on popular products.

Most other shops are doing the same with daily or weekly deals, special promotions, and clearance sales.

Loot recently launched its Orange Autumn Clearance Sale with up to 75% off merchandise across various categories.

Loot CEO Greg Le Roux said while many sale items are end of runs, there are also bestsellers which were kept in reserve for this promotion as a “special treat”.

Not to be outdone, Takealot has a “Clearance Shop” which offers consumers up to 50% off a wide range of products.

Takealot’s clearance sale has big price cuts on smartphones, tablets, computer products, TVs, and other tech.

MyBroadband assembled some of the standout deals from Takealot, Loot, and Brand Hubb in this week’s ecommerce article.

Shops in this week’s article: Takealot | Brand Hubb | Loot | Edgars

Energizer H500s smartphone from Takealot – R2,299 (click here)

OnePlus 3 smartphone from Takealot – R6,719 (click here)

Samsung Galaxy 3 smart watch from Takealot – R6,588 (click here)

Croscall Trekker from Takealot – R9,999 (click here)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra from Takealot – R18,499 (click here)

Steelseries gaming keyboard from Takealot – R3,099 (click here)

JBL Soundbar from Brand Hubb – R5,399 (click here)

JBL Boombox from Brand Hubb – R7,999 (click here)

JBL Bar 9.1 from Brand Hubb – R18,999 (click here)

Samsung Galaxy A3 smartphone from Edgars – R1,299 (click here)

Nokia 2.4 smartphone from Edgars – R2,499 (click here)

Hisense Infinity E30 smartphone from Edgars – R1,349 (click here)

Intel Xeon E5-2620 CPU from Loot – R4,999

Intel Xeon E5-2630 CPU from Loot – R4,999

Hisense 65-inch TV from Loot – R21,920

Gaming chair from Loot – R3,999

Mecer laptop from Loot – R6,799