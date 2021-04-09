Everyshop launch specials – Big price cuts on smartphones, TVs, and laptops

Everyshop officially launched on 1 April and is offering discounts of up to 30% and R100 off users’ first purchase of R500 of more.

Everyshop had a soft launch in March to test its systems and streamline all processes in anticipation of its commercial launch this month.

The company is now competing against other large online retailers like Takealot, Loot, and Makro.

With the backing of JD Group, which already offers extensive online shopping through its retail brands, Everyshop is confident it can offer great value to consumers.

JD Group CEO Peter Griffiths said South Africans can expect a world-class online shopping experience with swift and efficient delivery options.

With over 500 brands on offer, Everyshop offers a vast array of products in one place.

Griffiths promised shoppers quick, affordable, and reliable delivery which is backed by a nationwide distribution network.

This distribution network includes two dedicated fulfilment centres and 15 large-scale distribution centres.

Everyshop is also planning to compete against Takealot’s marketplace by on-boarding approved retailers as partners to enhance its merchandise offering.

The ecommerce platform’s marketing executive Stef Michael added that they were aware that competitive pricing is important to gain and maintain customers.

Everyshop will therefore have weekly promotions with discounts on popular products to attract customers.

Its competitors like Takealot and Makro are not sitting back. They continue to improve their offerings and also offer weekly deals.

Takealot’s clearance shop, for example, offers shoppers up to 50% off on a wide range of products.

They also have other promotions, like Daily Deals, which provide discounts on selected products.

Other retailers like Brandhubb, Loot, and Edgars also continue to run regular promotions to remain competitive.

MyBroadband has listed a handful of these deals to give an overview of what is on offer to consumers this week.

Shops in this week's article: Everyshop | Takealot | Brand Hubb | Edgars

