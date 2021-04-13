Big surge in early computer sales in 2021

Worldwide demand for PCs continued to remain extremely high during the first quarter of 2021, data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) has revealed.

According to the company’s preliminary results, global shipments of traditional PCs, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, grew 55.2% year over year during the first quarter of 2021.

Despite the global pandemic which prompted shortages of chips in the first quarter of 2020, the high demand for PCs resulted in a favourable year-over-year comparison.

“Unfulfilled demand from the past year has carried forward into the first quarter and additional demand brought on by the pandemic has also continued to drive volume,” said research manager for IDC’s Mobile Device Trackers, Jitesh Ubrani.

Even though PC shipments reached 84 million during the first quarter of 2021, it was still an 8% drop from the fourth quarter of 2020.

While a first quarter decline is expected, there has not been a decrease this small since 2012.

The PC market resurgence and increase in average selling price (ASPs) is largely due to the growth in gaming and the need for better-performing laptops.

However, the IDC said ongoing semiconductor shortages would continue to put a damper on sales in the electronics market.

Leading manufacturers

Lenovo continued to dominate the PC market in Q1 2021, with 20.4 million shipments.

HP followed with 19.2 million shipments, whereas Dell took third place with 12.9 million.

Apple and Acer came in fourth and fifth place, respectively, with 6.6 million and 5.8 million devices shipped.

The table below shows the global PC market share by shipments for Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020.

Top 5 PC companies by shipments – Q1 2021 vs Q1 2020 Company Q1 2021 shipments Q1 2021 market share Q1 2020 shipments Q1 2020 market share Year-over-year growth 1. Lenovo 20,401 24.3% 12,826 23.7% 59.1% 2. HP Inc. 19,237 22.9% 11,722 21.7% 64.1% 3. Dell Technologies 12,946 15.4% 10,495 19.4% 23.4% 4. Apple 6,692 8.0% 3,164 5.8% 111.5% 5. Acer Group 5,837 7.0% 3,364 6.2% 73.5% Others 18,868 22.5% 12,552 23.2% 50.3% Total 83,981 100.0% 54,123 100.0% 55.2%

Now read: Apple facing shortage of new iPad displays