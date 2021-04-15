Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 coming to South Africa – Details

Microsoft will be bringing another Surface device to South Africa – the recently-announced Surface Laptop 4.

This lightweight, business-oriented laptop only features minimal exterior design changes from its predecessor, which is already available in the country.

It does, however, offer up to 70% improved performance with support for AMD and Intel’s latest mobile processors.

Two processors from each manufacturer will be available. These are the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U or AMD Ryzen 7 4980U, and Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1185G7.

All of these chips feature built-in graphics, with Intel offering its powerful new Xe graphics architecture.

Notably, Microsoft has claimed the Ryzen 5 variant offers up to 19 hours of battery life.

The remaining specifications are similar to the Surface Laptop 3.

Memory configurations are available in 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPDDR4X RAM options, while storage is offered in removable 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB SSDs.

For expandability, users are provided with one USB-C and one USB-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Surface Connect port.

Display and colour options

Buyers will be able to choose from a 13.5-inch model boasting a 2,256 x 1,504 touch display or a 15-inch version with 2,496 x 1,664 resolution.

These screens feature a 3:2 aspect ratio and 10-point multi-touch support for the Surface Pen, which is offered as an optional accessory.

The 13.5-inch model will be available in a standard metal body with Ice Blue, Sandstone, Platinum and Matte Black colours.

An Alcantra finish is also available for the Ice Blue and Platinum variants.

Those who prefer the 15-inch version will only be offered a metal body in Platinum or Matte Black colours.

Availability

Microsoft South Africa told MyBroadband the Surface Laptop 4 will be available locally from August this year.

It did not disclose South African pricing or which models will be on offer.

In the US, the cheapest AMD-based Surface Laptop 4 model will set you back $1,000 (R14,200) when bought from the Microsoft Store.

Below are the specifications and images of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.

Surface Laptop 4 OS Windows 10 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 4680U

AMD Ryzen 7 4980U

Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7 Display options 13.5-inch 2,256 x 1,504 Pixelsense

15-inch 2,496 x 1,664 Pixelsense GPU AMD Radeon / Intel Xe RAM 8GB /16GB / 32GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB NVMe SSD Ports 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x Surface Connect port Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 Dimensions 13.5-inch: 308 mm x 223 mm x 14.5 mm (1.26kg/1.29kg)

15-inch: 339.5 mm x 244 mm x 14.7 mm (1.54kg)

