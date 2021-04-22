Big price cuts on large screen TVs in South Africa

South Africans can buy ultra large screen TVs at significantly reduced prices thanks to special promotions by top brands like Hisense, Samsung, and Sony.

These promotions are partly in response to the bigger demand for home entertainment systems amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown forced people to stay at home and therefore look towards streaming services to serve their entertainment needs.

GlobalData’s Prashant Saxena highlighted that there was a 60% spike in conversations around Netflix after global lockdowns took effect.

“Due to COVID-19, people are streaming more content online as they spend more time at home, bringing companies like Netflix to a bright spot in the entertainment sector,” Saxena said.

Netflix expectedly showed strong growth over the last year and topped 200 million paid subscriptions in 2020.

This was partly driven by around 16 million people creating accounts in the first three months of last year when global lockdowns took effect.

Other streaming services like ShowMax, Disney+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video also enjoyed strong growth during this period.

People were looking to upgrade their home entertainment centres to enhance their experience, and big-screen TVs were top of the list.

Despite the desire to upgrade their TVs most South Africans remained price-sensitive in their purchase decisions because of economic uncertainty and salary cuts in some cases.

This, in turn, encouraged big brands and electronic retailers to offer discounts on high-end TVs to entice consumers.

Hisense, for example, is running an “Electric Easter Sale” throughout April with deals on high-end TVs.

Hisense TVs have developed a reputation for excellence thanks to features like Dolby Vision, HDR, and Quantum Dot colour technology.

Hisense’s Quantum Dot colour technology offers vivid colours for a more realistic experience while its Hi-view engine optimises the TV’s technical processes.

Samsung, which topped the global TV market according to market research firm, Omdia, has also cut the price of some of its big-screen TVs in South Africa to drive sales.

Samsung said its continued growth reflects its “commitment to the most premium at-home viewing experiences” and its category leadership in the ultra large screen segment over 75-inches.

High-end TVs are, however, not only used to watch movies and TV series. Gaming is also driving demand in this segment.

Samsung South Africa’s head of visual display, Nivash Ramsern said an increasing number of gamers look for large screen displays with high-end picture quality when shopping for a TV.

To satisfy this demand, Samsung launched its 2021 Neo QLED range which is the first TV to receive certification for Gaming TV Performance.

Four models from the 2021 Neo QLED lineup – QN900, QN800, QN90, and QN85 – received the certification for Low Input Lag and HDR with brightness of higher than 1,000 nits.

Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs have handy features like Game View and Game Bar which deliver a broader viewing experience and the ability to quickly check a variety of gaming information.

Not to be outdone, Sony launched a new range of 4K TVs in South Africa last year which are available exclusively through Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp.

To compete against prominent brands like Samsung and Hisense, Sony are running aggressive specials on their TVs.

To see how Samsung, Hisense, Sony, and LG’s latest ultra large screen TVs compare on price, MyBroadband selected current promotional deals from prominent retailers.

These deals are displayed below.

Hisense 75-inch UHD TV from Everyshop – R19,999

Samsung 75-inch 4K TV from Takealot – R19,999

LG 75-inch 4K TV from Takealot – R19,999

LG 75-inch Nano UHD TV from Everyshop – R24,999

Samsung 75-inch QLED TV from Takealot – R26,998

Sony 75-inch 4K Android TV from Everyshop – R28,999

Samsung 82-inch UHD TV from Makro – R29,999

Sony 85-inch 4K TV from Everything – R37,999

Hisense 75-inch Quantum dot TV from Takealot – R43,599