Makro Big Bang Sale – Price cuts on TVs and gadgets

Makro has launched a Big Bang Sale which offers discounts of up to 30% on a wide range of tech products, including TVs, gadgets, and printers.

This sale forms part of Makro’s drive to increase its online market share and grow its sales in key product categories.

Makro, which is part of Massmart, has seen a significant increase in online sales over the past year.

Massmart’s latest financial results revealed that its online sales grew 58.6% and delivered R1.1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV).

This growth was underpinned by 72.9% growth in unique customers and a 69.5% increase in click and collect orders.

Apart from strong online growth, Makro has also experienced a shift in customer patterns during the lockdown.

The retailer saw an increase in retail customers and a reduction in wholesale and commercial customers.

To cater to the higher number of online retail clients, Makro partnered with OneCart to enable the sale and delivery of over 11,000 grocery items and 124 liquor items.

Makro is therefore positioning the business to take on established players like Takealot, Woolworths, and Checkers.

It will, however, not be easy to lure customers away from Takealot and Checkers Sixty60.

Takealot has built an exceptional logistics network which has set the bar high for competing ecommerce players.

Similarly, Checkers’ Sixty60 service, which offers food delivery within an hour, is now the benchmark in South Africa.

Makro has traditionally struggled with deliveries and will need to up its game to compete against leading ecommerce players.

It is also facing increased competition from one of its main brick-and-mortar rivals, JD Group, which has launched Everyshop a few weeks ago.

Everyshop offers products from over 500 top brands through its easy-to-use online shopping portal.

Everyshop is promising South Africans quick, affordable, and reliable fulfilment of their orders through its nationwide distribution network.

This network includes two dedicated fulfilment centres and 15 large-scale distribution centres.

This competition is great news for South Africans consumers who benefit through more products, lower prices, and better deliveries.

Here is a look at Makro’s best deals on tech products in its Big Bang Sale.

