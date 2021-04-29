Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey – The first gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 graphics card

Samsung recently unveiled its new Galaxy Book Odyssey, a slim gaming laptop that comes with powerful components, swappable memory, and is the first to feature Nvidia’s new RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti GPUs.

The 2021 Galaxy Book Odyssey was revealed alongside a range of new Galaxy Book laptops during Samsung’s Unpacked 2021 event, and is considered as the company’s “most powerful Galaxy” laptop to date.

Samsung is positioning the Odyssey as a computer for on-the-go gaming, and its specifications indicate that it will compete for a spot among the best gaming laptops on the market.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey, like the Galaxy Book 2021, features a traditional clamshell form-factor and has a 15.6-inch full-HD LCD display.

The system can be configured with an 11th-gen Intel Core H i5 or i7 processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

Its most significant component, however, is the Nvidia RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti GPU, of which little details are currently available.

These new graphics card have not yet been announced by Nvidia but are expected to offer 4GB video memory for entry-level next-gen gaming.

Other features

Other noteworthy features include an updated cooling system, 720p webcam, and a fingerprint reader on the power key for easy authentication.

For expansion, users get two USB-C ports, three USB 3.2 ports, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port.

To provide long-lasting power, the laptop comes with an 83Wh battery that supports fast charging through an included 135W USB Type-C charger.

For gamers, the ability to swap out RAM or update the SSD is crucial, which is why the laptop will have spare SO-DIMM and PCIe slots.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Book Odyssey will be available in Mystic Black with a release set for August 2021, and a starting price of $1,399 (R19,910) in the US.

MyBroadband asked Samsung South Africa whether the laptop would be available locally but did not receive feedback by the time of publication.

Below are the specifications and images of the 2021 Samsung Galaxy Odyssey laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Odyssey Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 TFT LCD Operating System Windows 10 Processor Up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 RAM 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage Up to 1TB NVMe SSD GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 /3050 Ti Max-Q graphics Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 I/O 2 x USB-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 83Wh, 135W charging Camera 720p HD Camera with dual array microphone Size 356.6 x 229.1 x 17.7 mm Weight 1.85kg

