Takealot Clearance Sale vs Makro Big Bang sale

Competition in South Africa’s ecommerce market is increasing with Takealot, Makro, and Everyshop pumping millions into their ecommerce operations.

Takealot is South Africa’s dominant online shopping player thanks to its excellent product range and exceptional fulfilment network.

Takealot invested billions to create the Amazon of South Africa with warehouses in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town and pickup points across the country.

While it is currently far ahead of any of its competitors, Takealot is facing increased competition from well-funded companies.

JD Group has launched Everyshop which aims to give the best online shopping experience in South Africa.

Everyshop is offering South Africans products from over 500 international and local brands thanks to its partnership with retailers like Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp.

It already has two dedicated fulfilment centres and 15 large-scale distribution centres that position products closer to customers, but this is only the start.

Everyshop is growing its physical presence and distribution network through pick-up-points, lockers, and contact centres in brick-and-mortar stores.

Massmart, which owns and operates Makro, Game, and Builders, is also pumping millions into its ecommerce operations.

Massmart’s online sales grew 58.6% and delivered R1.1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) over the last financial year.

This growth was underpinned by 72.9% growth in unique customers and a 69.5% increase in click and collect orders.

Apart from building a good logistics network and stocking products which people like, good pricing is key to attract and retain customers.

To ensure they remain competitive, the big ecommerce players have regular promotions with big price cuts on popular products like TVs and gadgets.

Makro, for example, is currently running a Big Bang Sale with discounts of up to 30% on a wide range of tech products, including TVs, gadgets, and printers.

Takealot, in turn, runs Daily Deals and has a “Clearance Store” with discounts of up to 50% on a range of items.

Here are a few of the best deals from Makro, Takealot, and Brand Hubb as part of their latest promotions.

Shops in this week’s article: Takealot | Brand Hubb | Makro | Everyshop

Netgear AC3200 Nighthawk Router from Takealot – R4,499 (click here)

Energizer H550s Smartphone from Takealot – R4,518 (click here)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from Takealot – R12,259 (click here)

Apple iPhone XR from Takealot – R12,479 (click here)

Epson Projector and Xbox One S bundle from Takealot – R12,999 (click here)

LG 49-inch UHD LED TV from Makro – R7,499 (click here)

Samsung 55-inch QLED TV from Makro – R11,999 (click here)

Polaroid Active Watch from Makro – R699 (click here)

Rocka Bluetooth Speaker from Makro – R399 (click here)

Canon M200 camera from Makro – R8,999 (click here)

HP DeskJet 6475 printer from Makro – R1,499 (click here)

TP-Link M7200 Router from Makro – R999 (click here)

JBL headphones from Brand Hubb – R1,499 (click here)

Harman Kardon speaker from Brand Hubb – R6,799 (click here)

Garmin Forerunner 935 from Brand Hubb – R6,449 (click here)

iPhone 12 from Everyshop – R16,999 (click here)

Samsung 82-inch 4K TV from Everyshop – R29,999 (click here)