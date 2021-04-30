Apple AirTags and purple iPhone 12 pricing in South Africa

The iStore has opened pre-orders in South Africa for Apple’s AirTags smart trackers, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are now also available in a new purple colour option.

The AirTags are Apple’s first low-power smart Bluetooth trackers.

Users can attach these small round gadgets to valuable items like keys, wallets, luggage, backpacks, and more.

They can then use the Find My app to pinpoint its exact location with precision finding providing the distance and direction to the AirTag.

In addition, the AirTag includes a built-in speaker which can be activated through the app in order to find it.

When the tracker is not within Bluetooth range, Apple’s Find My network of devices – which includes iPhones from other users – can monitor its location.

This could theoretically let users track down stolen or displaced items away from their immediate vicinity.

The iStore is offering these AirTags for pre-order at R499 each. Alternatively, buyers could save around a R100 when buying a 4-pack for R1,899.

However, this does not include the price of the holders in which the AirTag can be placed for attaching to items.

These accessories can be purchased separately and are priced as follows:

AirTag Loop – R499

AirTag Leather Key Ring – R699

AirTag Leather Loop – R799

Purple iPhone 12 pricing

The purple iPhone 12 starts at R13,999 for the iPhone 12 Mini 64GB from the iStore.

This is without any discounts for trade-ins and includes free iCare Plus worth R1,999.

The table below shows the pricing of the purple iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 models at the iStore.

Model 64GB 128GB 256GB iPhone 12 Mini R13,999 R15,999 R17,999 iPhone 12 R16,499 R17,999 R20,499

Now read: New iMac and iPad Pro South African pricing revealed