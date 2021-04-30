New iMac and iPad Pro South African pricing revealed

iStore has opened pre-orders and revealed pricing for the 2021 iMac and iPad Pro in South Africa.

These new Apple products were announced at the company’s Spring Loaded event on 20 April 2021.

The new iPad Pro features Apple’s M1 processor, which offers 50% better performance than its predecessor.

The cellular version of the new tablet is also the company’s first to offer 5G connectivity, with up to 4Gbps network speeds in ideal conditions.

Notably, the larger 12.9-inch model now comes with a mini-LED display instead of a conventional LCD panel.

This allows the screen to deliver deeper blacks, higher brightness, and better contrast, making it great for viewing HDR content.

New iMac

The new iMac models are offered in seven colours, with a larger display and range of hardware improvements.

Like the iPad Pro, it uses the company’s own M1 processor, which offers better efficiency and heat management which allowed Apple to achieve a super slim design. The main body with display is 11.5mm thick.

This also allowed the company to fit a 24-inch display in the chassis of similar size to the previous 21.5-inch models.

The new chip provides 85% better performance than the previous processors.

Pricing

The iStore is offering the new iPad Pro starting from R13,999 for the 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi only model.

The top-of-the-range 12.9-inch Wi-Fi+Cellular iPad Pro with 2TB of storage comes with a price tag of R41,999.

Prices for the 2021 iMac start at R25,999 for the model with 256GB of storage and a 7-core GPU.

The tables and images below show the South African pricing and designs of the new iPad Pro and iMac.

Configuration Price 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi-only 128GB R13,999 256GB R15,999 512GB R19,999 1TB R26,999 2TB R33,999 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi+Cellular 128GB R16,999 256GB R18,999 512GB R22,499 1TB R29,599 2TB R36,799 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi-only 128GB R19,699 256GB R21,499 512GB R24,999 1TB R32,299 2TB R39,499 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi+Cellular 128GB R22,399 256GB R24,199 512GB R27,799 1TB R34,999 2TB R41,999

2021 Apple iMac