New iMac and iPad Pro South African pricing revealed

30 April 2021

iStore has opened pre-orders and revealed pricing for the 2021 iMac and iPad Pro in South Africa.

These new Apple products were announced at the company’s Spring Loaded event on 20 April 2021.

The new iPad Pro features Apple’s M1 processor, which offers 50% better performance than its predecessor.

The cellular version of the new tablet is also the company’s first to offer 5G connectivity, with up to 4Gbps network speeds in ideal conditions.

Notably, the larger 12.9-inch model now comes with a mini-LED display instead of a conventional LCD panel.

This allows the screen to deliver deeper blacks, higher brightness, and better contrast, making it great for viewing HDR content.

New iMac

The new iMac models are offered in seven colours, with a larger display and range of hardware improvements.

Like the iPad Pro, it uses the company’s own M1 processor, which offers better efficiency and heat management which allowed Apple to achieve a super slim design. The main body with display is 11.5mm thick.

This also allowed the company to fit a 24-inch display in the chassis of similar size to the previous 21.5-inch models.

The new chip provides 85% better performance than the previous processors.

Pricing

The iStore is offering the new iPad Pro starting from R13,999 for the 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi only model.

The top-of-the-range 12.9-inch Wi-Fi+Cellular iPad Pro with 2TB of storage comes with a price tag of R41,999.

Prices for the 2021 iMac start at R25,999 for the model with 256GB of storage and a 7-core GPU.

The tables and images below show the South African pricing and designs of the new iPad Pro and iMac.

Configuration Price
11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi-only
128GB R13,999
256GB R15,999
512GB R19,999
1TB R26,999
2TB R33,999
11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi+Cellular
128GB R16,999
256GB R18,999
512GB R22,499
1TB R29,599
2TB R36,799
12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi-only
128GB R19,699
256GB R21,499
512GB R24,999
1TB R32,299
2TB R39,499
12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi+Cellular
128GB R22,399
256GB R24,199
512GB R27,799
1TB R34,999
2TB R41,999

2021 Apple iMac

Configuration Price
24-inch iMac
Apple M1 Chip, 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM R25,999
Apple M1 Chip, 8-core CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM R29,999
Apple M1 Chip, 8-core GPU, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM R33,999

