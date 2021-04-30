New Apple TV 4K pre-orders opened in South Africa – Pricing and details

Apple’s latest smart TV box – the Apple TV 4K – is now available for pre-order from the iStore in South Africa.

The second-generation 4K model features a faster processor – the A12 Bionic – which Apple said provided a significant boost in graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing.

Among its improvements, the new chip adds support for high frame rate HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision video.

The new Apple TV also comes with an innovative colour balance feature, which lets the owner easy calibrate the box’s colour output by using their iPhone.

“Apple TV uses the light sensor in iPhone to compare the colour balance to the industry-standard specifications used by cinematographers worldwide,” Apple said.

“Using this data, Apple TV automatically tailors its video output to deliver much more accurate colours and improved contrast — without customers ever having to adjust their television settings,” it added.

The box is flanked by a new Siri remote in a one-piece aluminium design.

The remote boasts a touch-enabled clickpad control with five-way navigation for better accuracy.

Its outer ring can also be used for intuitive circular gestures which turns it into a jog control, similar to what was available on the iPod.

In addition, it comes with power and mute buttons for controlling the TV’s power and sound without having to use a separate remote.

Pricing and specifications

The Apple TV 4K is available for pre-order from the iStore starting at R3,199 for the 32GB model, while the 64GB option carries a price tag of R3,599.

The new Apple TV Siri remote can also be purchased separately for R1,099.

The table below shows the specifications of the 2021 Apple TV 4K.