Great specials on tech products from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Ecommerce has transformed retail in South Africa by allowing companies to access a much larger consumer base through lower prices and more convenience.

The growth of ecommerce in South Africa was historically hindered by poor Internet penetration and logistics challenges.

With the advent of affordable broadband access, more affordable mobile data prices, and improved logistics it all changed.

These factors helped the South African ecommerce market to rapidly expand and enter a strong growth phase.

Thousands of new online shopping players entered the local market, ranging from one-man operations to multi-billion-rand operations.

While competition is increasing, Takealot still reigns supreme as South Africa’s most popular online store.

Its dominance is no surprise. Takealot offers an excellent product range with an unmatched fulfilment network.

With warehouses in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town, as well as nationwide pickup points, the company has invested billions to outperform its competitors.

South African brick-and-mortar retailers – like Massmart and JD Group – are not sitting back.

Massmart is growing its online presence through Makro, Game, and Builders, while JD Group has launched Everyshop to take on Takealot.

To gain market share in this crowded space is not easy, and one of the easiest ways is to offer specials to attract customers.

This week most retailers are offering price cuts on tech products, including Takealot, Makro, and Incredible Connection.

MyBroadband has compiled a list of the tech specials from prominent online stores this weekend.

Shops in this week’s article: Takealot | Incredible Connection | Brand Hubb | Makro

