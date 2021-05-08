R300,000 discount on Samsung 98-inch 8K QLED TV

Samsung’s 98-inch 8K QLED TV is now available for R699,995 from Digital Experience, a discount of R300,000 from the usual R999,995.

Samsung launched its line-up of Q900 QLED TVs, including the 98-inch model, in South Africa in April 2019.

These Q900 QLED Smart TVs boast an 8K Quantum Processor, AI-powered upscaling features, and HDR support.

“QLED uses AI-powered machine learning to reduce image noise, restore lost detail, and even sharpen edges around objects and text,” Samsung said.

Intelligent Mode adjusts brightness and volume as the room’s conditions change and can adjust the sound to match the TV content.

It also sports 60W sound output, 8K dimming, ambient mode, voice command, and Bluetooth connectivity. It has 4 x HDMI slots and 3 x USB ports.

Thanks to 33 million pixels in its 8K display, Samsung QLED 8K Q900R gives you a pixel-less viewing experience.

Using the latest display technologies, it delivers the clarity you expect on a larger screen, with no visible pixels no matter how close you are to the TV.

“This TV’s high resolution shows you the smallest details in every scene, giving you more depth and immersing you even further into a new 8K reality,” Samsung said.

QLED also provides a better viewing angle by spreading the light uniformly and reducing light leakage.

The design incorporates Samsung’s One Invisible Connection which lets you keep your devices out of view by connecting them to the One Connect Box.

Smart Hub and Samsung’s One Remote features a range of content, like Netflix, YouTube, and DStv, in one place.

The 30% price cut on the Samsung’s 98-inch 8K QLED TV is unlikely to attract new buyers, but for a super-rich it may convince them to upgrade their old TV.

The image below shows the special offer from Digital Experience.