New Samsung 2021 Neo QLED TVs launched in South Africa – Special pre-order offer

Samsung has opened pre-orders for its 2021 Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs in South Africa which were first announced in January.

The new 2021 Neo QLED TVs deliver better visuals and sport a near bezel-less screen in a slim design.

The most notable change in terms of display capabilities is Samsung’s use of Quantum Mini LEDs – which are 1/40th the height of a conventional LED – for improved backlighting.

“Instead of using a lens to disperse light, and a package to fix the LED in place, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin micro layers filled with many more LEDs,” Samsung said.

This allows for a greater range of dimming zones, which enables ultra-fine and precise control of more densely packed LEDs to prevent blooming.

“Neo QLED increases the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4096 steps. This helps make dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more precise and immersive HDR experience,” Samsung said.

In addition, the sets boast Samsung’s proprietary Neo Quantum Processor with enhanced upscaling capabilities.

“By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Neo Quantum Processor can optimise picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality,” Samsung said.

Other noteworthy features include:

Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro’s dynamic sound corresponds to the movement of objects on screen.

dynamic sound corresponds to the movement of objects on screen. SpaceFit Sound analyses the installed TV’s physical environment and outputs immersive sound tailored specifically to the viewer’s space.

analyses the installed TV’s physical environment and outputs immersive sound tailored specifically to the viewer’s space. Super Ultrawide GameView gives gamers the option to play at the wide 21:9 aspect ratio and ultra-wide 32:9 ratio.

gives gamers the option to play at the wide 21:9 aspect ratio and ultra-wide 32:9 ratio. Game Bar lets players quickly monitor and adjust critical aspects of play – including switching aspect ratios, checking input lag, or connecting a headset.

lets players quickly monitor and adjust critical aspects of play – including switching aspect ratios, checking input lag, or connecting a headset. FreeSync Premium Pro minimises stuttering for a smoother picture quality throughout gameplay.

To make the best use of the new slim design, there is also a new attachable cable management system called the Slim One Connect box.

This can be attached to the back of the TV, allowing for an easier install and cleaner aesthetic.

All pre-orders for the Samsung Neo QLED TV placed between 3-31 May 2021 will include a free Samsung Sound Bar and Samsung Signature Service accredited in-home installation service .

The offer is available through participating Samsung stockists and the Samsung South Africa online store.

Recommended retail prices start at R22,999 for the 55-inch 4K Smart model, with the largest option being the 85-inch 8K variant at R184,999.

Notably, at the time of publication the Samsung online store was offering this model at R159,995.

The table below shows the recommended retail and Samsung’s online store prices for the 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs.