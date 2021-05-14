Takealot and Incredible Connection specials – Price cuts on TVs, laptops, and gadgets

South Africa’s ecommerce market is booming. Over the last two years online retail more than doubled thanks to the explosion in demand for home deliveries amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The recent Online Retail in South Africa 2021 study, conducted by World Wide Worx, revealed that the online retail market in South Africa is now R30.2-billion per year.

This growth is set to continue and World Wide Worx predicts total online retail sales of around R42-billion in 2021.

With the rapid growth in online shopping many companies are fighting for market share with aggressive prices and good customer service.

This raises the question what consumers are looking for in an online retailer.

According to a survey from Deloitte, consumers want a vendor they can trust to provide hassle-free and effective online shopping at the best possible prices.

“Effective checkout, low delivery costs and clear and simple return or refund policies are important factors for consumers,” it said.

The survey further found that customers prefer online stores with outstanding customer service, in the event that they run into any problems or have questions while shopping online.

With this in mind, online retailers must have a user interface that is both functional and effective, with a focus on customer support and satisfaction.

The image below shows factors that influence online customer traffic.

Most South African stores are following the guidelines provided by Deloitte, offering easy-to-use interfaces and efficient logistics.

With equivalent websites, mobile apps, and logistics – for the most part – it comes down to price to attract and keep customers.

As a result, big ecommerce players run regular promotions with price cuts on popular products to remain competitive.

Takealot, for example, it offers Daily Deals and a long-running Clearance Sale with up to 50% off on a variety of items.

Makro, in turn, is currently running a Buyers Choice sale with discounts on a wide range of products, including PCs, gadgets, and printers.

To get an overview of the specials from prominent outlets, MyBroadband has compiled a list of the best tech deals from Takealot, Incredible Connection, Brand Hubb, and Makro.

