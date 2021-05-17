Online shop price comparision – Takealot vs Everyshop vs Makro

South Africa’s ecommerce market is growing and the competition between online retailers has caused companies like Takealot, Everyshop and Makro to invest millions in improving their online operations.

Takealot continues to dominate South Africa’s online shopping and has invested billions to expand its fulfilment network, with warehouses situated in major cities and multiple pick-up points across the country.

Despite Takealot’s fierce dominance, many well-funded companies are rising to the challenge and competing.

In response to the growing market, JD Group launched Everyshop, an online shopping portal that offers products from retail partners like Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp.

With its dedicated fulfilment centres and 15 large-scale distribution centres, Everyshop intends to offer South Africans the best online shopping experience.

The online retailer is steadily growing its physical presence with various pick-up-points, lockers, and contact centres in brick-and-mortar stores.

In addition, Massmart – which owns Makro – is positioning itself to compete by pushing millions into improving its online presence and operations.

Over the last financial year, the company saw a 72.9% increase in unique customers and a 69.5% increase in click and collect orders, resulting in a gross merchandise value of R 1.1 billion.

Consequently, Makro recorded an increase in retail customers and a reduction in wholesale and commercial customers.

This means that when more brick-and-mortar stores enter the online environment and the number of vendors grow, the only thing that can keep customers coming back is a good deal.

Pricing comparison

To see how the three prominent players – Takealot, Everyshop, and Makro – compare on price, MyBroadband compared the prices of a few items available from these shops.

This price comparison showed that there is not a consistent trend when it comes to pricing. To get the best price, you have to shop around.

Takealot Everyshop Makro Apple iPhone SE 256 GB Black R 12,399 R 11,999* R 12,999 Fitbit Charge 4 R 2,799 R 2,499 R 2,699 Samsung 65-inch QLED 8K Smart TV R 45,999 R 64,999 R 39,999 Apple iPad 8th Gen 32GB WiFi R 5,999 R 5,999 R 5,999 Xiaomi Mi TV Stick R 789 R 799 R 949 JBL 5.1 Surround Soundbar R 9,499 R 9,999 R 8,999 Zyxel Multy U Tri-Band WiFi System R 3,599 R 2,799 R 3,599 Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones R 2,450 R 2,999 R 1,999 Canon 250D DSLR Twin Lens Camera Kit R 11,689 R 15,499 R 12,499

*On special.