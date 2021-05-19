New LG TVs in South Africa – including an 88-inch 8K OLED for R550,000

LG has announced its 2021 range of OLED and Nanocell TVs will be available in South Africa later this month.

The company’s OLED TVs are known for having the best contrast and colour range on the TV market, by using self-lit pixels that turn on and off instead of the backlights on conventional LCD TVs which may bleed light into adjacent pixels.

On-screen colours closely match those of the original image, with global testing agency Intertek certifying LG OLED displays as having 100% colour fidelity.

The top-of-the-line option this year is the 88-inch 8K Z1 OLED TV, which comes with a recommended retail price of R549,999.

It boasts an a9 Gen4 AI processor with upscaling up to 8K, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1, and 120Hz refresh rate with variable refresh rate support.

Slotting in just beneath this model is the G1 series, which features LG’s new OLED Evo technology.

These TVs boast the same high-contrast clarity of their predecessors, but include a new luminous element which boosts overall brightness and colour range.

LG said an extra layer of stronger emissive material optimises the structure of the panel to refine the wavelengths of light.

As a result, OLED Evo produces more light per pixel, with better red and blue brightness and an added green element.

“The boosted brightness of the three colours combine to make the OLED evo brighter than any OLED before, offering punchier images and better HDR performance,” LG said.

The new C1 OLED Series succeeds the LG CX OLED TVs.

While it does not have the new layer of emissive material, its new processor supports improved upscaling and Dolby Atmos, and its offers four HDMI 2.1 ports.

A number of gaming-oriented features are also key here, including a 120Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync Premium support, and a Game Optimiser feature.

LG has also introduced a new low-tier A1 series to offer an OLED viewing experience at a more affordable prices.

These models still offer premium features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker mode, and HGiG HDR gaming support.

However, they use the older a7 Gen 4 processor, with a lower refresh rate of 60Hz, less powerful built-in audio, and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG’s new rival to Samsung’s Neo QLED technology – QNED – will also be coming to South Africa later this year.

Pricing and availability

LG’s 2021 OLED, Nanocell, and UHD TVs will be available from major retailers from the end of May and the beginning of June.

Prices start at R15,999 for the 2021 55-inch Nanocell 4K TV.

Pricing for the LG QNED TVs will be revealed closer to its arrival in the country, which will be in the third quarter of 2021.

The recommended retail prices for LG’s new OLED and Nanocell TVs are shown below.

2021 LG OLED TVs

88-inch Z1 8K Self- Lit OLED TV – R549,999

77-inch G1 4K Gallery Design Self-Lit OLED evo TV – R114,999

65-inch G1 4K Gallery Design Self-Lit OLED evo TV – R54,999

83-inch C1 4K Self-Lit OLED TV – R199,999

65-inch C1 4K Self-Lit OLED TV – R49,999

55-inch C1 4K Self-Lit OLED TV – R26,999

48-inch C1 4K Self-Lit OLED TV – R21,999

65-inch A1 4K Self-Lit OLED TV – R42,999

55-inch A1 4K Self-Lit OLED TV – R21,999

2021 LG Nanocell TVs