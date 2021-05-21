Big tech specials from Takealot and Incredible Connection

The South African ecommerce market is developing at a rapid rate as more traditional retailers join the online market.

According to the World Wide Worx report, South Africa has reached a critical juncture, with online retail accounting for 2.8% of overall retail sales – totalling R30.2 billion every year.

“The most astonishing aspect of this total is that, in just two years, it has more than doubled the R14.1-billion it reached in 2018,” said World Wide Worx MD, Arthur Goldstuck.

One of the key elements that have fuelled South Africa’s online market is the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was revealed that 68% of South African consumers shopped more online because of the restrictions placed on traditional brick and mortar stores.

The findings also pointed out that the country’s online retail spending reduced in-store shopping by 30%.

As a result, the country’s total online retail sales are expected to exceed R42 billion in 2021.

The following image is from a World Wide Worx tweet that depicts how South Africa’s online revenue almost doubled from 2018 to 2020.

In the increasingly crowded ecommerce market, gaining market share is difficult. One of the easiest ways to attract customers is through regular promotions.

Takealot, for example, has Daily Deals, a long-running Clearance Sale with up to 50% off a wide range of items, and an upcoming 10th Birthday sale which starts on 24 May.

Makro, on the other hand, is running its Buyers Choice sale, which offers discounts on a variety of products such as TVs, gadgets, and printers.

MyBroadband has compiled a list of the best tech deals from well-known retailers like Takealot, Incredible Connection, Makro, Everyshop, and Brand Hubb.

Shops in this week’s article: Takealot | Incredible Connection | Everyshop | Makro | Brand Hubb

Hisense-65-inch Smart ULED TV from Takealot – R19,999 (click here)

Apple iPad Pro 11″ Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB from Takealot – R16,999 (click here)

Dell Latitude 5580 8GB Intel i5 laptop from Takealot – R 11,999 (click here)

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 128GB Dual Sim smartphone from Takealot – R5,498 (click here)

GPS Drone with 4K camera from Takealot – R4,850 (click here)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 from Takealot – R2,798 (click here)

Samsung Galaxy Fit Watch from Takealot – R1,094 (click here)

Razer Blade Stealth i7 gaming notebook from Incredible Connection – R34,999 (click here)

Apple 21.5-inch 256GB iMac from Incredible Connection – R27,999 (click here)

Sony 65-inch 4K Android TV from Incredible Connection – R18,999 (click here)

Gaming Desktop Ryzen 7 3700X from Incredible Connection – R17,499 (click here)

Razer Raiju Ultimate PS4 Controller from Incredible Connection – R1,999 (click here)

Samsung 75-inch Smart UHD LED TV from Makro – R19,999 (click here)

Canon 2000D DSLR Triple Lens Camera Bundle from Makro – R12,999 (click here)

Samsung 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar from Makro – R7,999 (click here)

HP Smart Tank 615 All-in-One Printer from Makro – R4,499 (click here)

Garmin Venu Blue Granite And Silver from Everyshop – R5,999 (click here)

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel from Everyshop – R4,999 (click here)

Apple TV 4K 32GB from Everyshop – R3,299 (click here)

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop from Brand Hubb – R27,499 (click here)