Big specials on large TVs – including a 65-inch 4K TV for under R8,500

South Africans can now buy large screen 4K TVs at significantly reduced prices thanks to specials from prominent retailers, including Everyshop, Takealot, and Makro.

These specials come as prominent televisions brands, like Toshiba and Sony, are trying to take on established brands like Samsung, LG, and Hisense in South Africa.

Two weeks ago, Toshiba announced that it has relaunched its TVs in South African with eight new models.

The company said while it does not have a strong presence in South Africa, it still manufactures great televisions.

The latest Toshiba TV models feature the company’s its proprietary CEVO video processing engine to offer exceptional picture quality.

Toshiba’s TVs sold in South Africa are manufactured in Cape Town, which the company said will build on its history and deep relationships with South Africa.

Toshiba’s re-entrance into South Africa follows a similar move by Sony last year.

In September 2020, Sony launched a new range of 4K TVs in South Africa through Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp.

Sony said South Africa is an important market to them, which is why they launched their latest TVs here.

The increased competition is good news for South Africans as these TV brands are now offering big discounts to fight for market share.

Toshiba has launched aggressively priced promotions through Everyshop, offering a 65-inch 4K TV for R8,499 and a 75-inch model for R13,299.

Sony, in turn, has cut the price of its 85-inch 4K TV from R45,999 to R39,999.

Established TV brands are not sitting back. Hisense, for example, is running a super brand week promotion until the end of the month,

As part of this promotion, many Hisense televisions are on special through online retailers like Takealot, HiFi Corp, and Everyshop.

Samsung has also cut the price on many of its high-end TVs, which include a 75-inch 4K TV which are now available for under R20,000.

Here are a few of the large screen TVs on special from prominent retailers like Everyshop, Incredible Connection, Makro, Takealot, and HiFi Corp.

Hisense Laser TV from HiFi Corp – R79,999

Sony 65-inch OLED TV from HiFi Corp – R49,000

Sony 85-inch 4K TV from Incredible Connection – R39,999

Hisense 85-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R29,999

Samsung 75-inch TV from Everyshop – R19,999

Hisense 65-inch ULED TV from Takealot – R19,999

Samsung 70-inch UHD TV from Makro – R15,999

Toshiba 75-inch 4K TV from Everyshop – R13,299

LG 65-inch Nano Cell TV from Game – R12,999

Samsung 55-inch 4K TV from Everyshop – R8,999

Toshiba 65-inch 4K TV from Everyshop – R8,499

Hisense 50-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R7,599

Skyworth 55-inch UHD TV from Everyshop – R7,499