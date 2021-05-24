Takealot birthday sale – Big discounts on TVs, smartphones, and tech products

Takealot has launched its tenth birthday sale with up to 50% discounts on tech, home, sport, and other product categories.

The sale will last for 10 days – from 24 May to 2 June 2021 – and during this period there will be savings of R10 million each day.

All shoppers who spend R500 or more on products which are on sale will automatically entered into a draw to win daily prizes.

Takealot was founded by former MWEB CEO and Naspers executive Kim Reid and US-based investment firm Tiger Global Management.

After Reid decided to take a break from corporate life, Tiger Global Management approached him with a co-investment opportunity in the South African ecommerce market.

Reid and Tiger Global Management bought Take2, a prominent online shop at the time, and renamed it Takealot.com.

Takealot.com was officially launched in June 2011.

To ensure it provided world-class deliveries, Takealot acquired Mr Delivery in 2014. This gave it ownership of its own logistics network.

The same year Takealot acquired Superbalist.com and merged with Naspers-owned Kalahari.com to form an online retail powerhouse.

Takealot launched a marketplace in 2015 which allows third-parties to sell their goods on the platform and use Takealot’s logistics network.

The Takealot marketplace has shown strong growth and now accounts for a large percentage of overall sales.

Takealot has also launched collection points for customers across South Africa as an alternative to having an order delivered to a home or office address.

Takealot has Pickup Points in most large cities and towns in South Africa, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, and Polokwane.

Billions were invested in Takealot over the last decade and today it is South Africa’s largest ecommerce retailer with over 2,000 employees.

To celebrate the 10-year journey, the online retailer has launched a “Takealot.com 10th Birthday Sale”.

Here are a few of the prominent tech specials which are available as part of the new birthday sale.