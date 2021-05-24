Samsung launches new 43-inch Smart Monitor – The answer to your TV licence problem

Samsung has added two new models to its recently launched Smart Monitor line-up, including a large 43-inch 4K version which could serve as an alternative to a TV.

Originally announced in November 2020, these monitors combine the typical characteristics of a computer display with the smart features available in Samsung’s smart TVs.

With Samsung’s smart TV operating system Tizen, the monitors have integrated support for media and productivity apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, and Spotify.

They also offer built-in speakers and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as smart mirroring capabilities through DeX, Tap View, and Apple AirPlay.

The more affordable Smart Monitor M5 Full HD range – which was launched in 27- and 32-inches – is now also available in a 24-inch model, for those who don’t require copious amounts of screen real estate.

The flagship Smart Monitor 4K M7, which was previously only offered in 32 inches, now also comes in 43-inch model.

Its VA LCD panel supports a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and HDR10 to provide sharp and colour-accurate imagery.

For connecting devices, it packs two HDMI 2.0 ports, three USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port with support for power delivery.

This monitor comes bundled with Samsung’s new SolarCell remote control, which can be charged with light from the sun or lightbulbs, or via a USB-C cable.

No TV licence needed

Unlike smart TVs sold in South Africa, these monitors don’t come with built-in tuners to receive television broadcasting, which means they don’t require a TV licence to purchase or own.

While the 43-inch size won’t be up to the standards of those who have grown accustomed to TVs beyond 50 inches in sizes, it may be well suited to smaller living rooms or apartments, making it a possible alternative option for those who get all of their entertainment via streaming services.

Samsung South Africa’s online shop currently sells the 27-inch M5 Smart Monitor at R5,799, while the 32-inch model is priced at R6,799.

It is not clear if the 43-inch M7 and 24-inch M5 models will be available in South Africa.

Below are images of the Samsung M7 Smart Monitor and solar cell-powered Samsung remote.