Big Takealot sale – Price cuts on smartphones, TVs, and gadgets

Takealot’s tenth birthday sale is offering big price cuts on smartphones, TVs, laptops, and tech gadgets until 2 June.

With hundreds of specials across all categories, Takealot promises savings of R10 million each day.

Takealot.com was officially launched in June 2011 by Tiger Global Management and former Naspers executive Kim Reid.

With an experienced management team and deep pockets, Takealot rapidly grew to become South Africa’s premier ecommerce company.

Along the way, Takealot acquired Mr Delivery which gave it ownership over its own logistics network.

The company also launched a marketplace in 2015 which allows third parties to sell their goods on the platform and use its logistics network.

While Takealot is currently enjoying a large slice of the South African online shopping pie, many traditional retailers are trying to muscle in on its territory.

JD Group has launched Everyshop in April and is serving customers through a nationwide distribution network that includes two dedicated fulfilment centres and 15 large-scale distribution centres.

Through JD Group, Everyshop offers online shoppers over 500 leading international and local brands in over 160 categories.

Everyshop offers products in most prominent categories, like electronics and appliances, furniture, fashion, footwear and DIY.

Massmart is also upping its ecommerce game and is investing millions in Makro and Game’s online offerings.

Massmart is also prioritising investment in mobile-first online shopping solutions and specific merchandise categories like DIY, wholesale food, and liquor.

Other prominent retail chains like TFG, Woolworths, Checkers, and Pick n Pay are also building excellent online shopping capabilities.

With all products available at the click of a button, a main differentiator is price. It is easy to compare prices online, and the cheapest player gets the sale.

As such, all the big online shops in South Africa run regular specials to attract customers and increase sales.

This week is no exception, and Mybroadband has found a few of the best deals on tech products from Takealot’s birthday sale and other specials.

