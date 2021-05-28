Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung has announced two affordable versions of its Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy A7 tablets.

For the first model – the Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition (FE) – the company has once again taken the cue from its customers when deciding which parts and features to include.

While some of its revisions may seem like significant downgrades, they make the tablet much more affordable, with a starting price of €649 (R10,900) in Germany, one of the countries where it will be available first.

The refreshed model boasts the larger 12.4-inch LCD display with the same 2,560 x 1,600 resolution as on the premium Galaxy Tab S7. Its refresh rate has been cut down from 120Hz to 60Hz, however.

Samsung has also scaled down on the performance side, with a Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor replacing the Snapdragon 865 in the standard model.

This chip comes paired with either 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while a large 10,090mAh battery with support for 45MW fast charging provides long-lasting power.

For taking pictures and video, the tablet features a single 8MP rear camera with autofocus support, while the front dons a 5MP lens.

The Galaxy Tab S7 ships with 5G cellular connectivity as standard, while buyers also get an S Pen stylus included in the box.

Four colour options will be available – Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The second new model is the cheaper and more compact Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which is aimed at casual tablet users and mobile gamers.

It sports an 8.7-inch LCD display with 1,340 x 800 resolution, and runs on the MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor supported by 3GB RAM.

For loud and high-quality sound, it sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Storage configurations are available in 32GB and 64GB, with microSD expansion up to 1TB supported.

The back of the tablet sports a metal cover and will be available in a grey or silver finish.

Pricing in Europe starts at €170 (R2,865) for the Wi-Fi only model, while the entry-level LTE version carries a price tag of €200 (R3,370).

Pricing and specifications

South African availability, pricing, and launch dates for these two tablets are yet to be revealed.

Below are the specifications and images of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE OS Android 11 CPU Snapdragon 750G Display 12.4-inch 2,560 x 1,600 LCD TFT Storage 64GB / 128GB

microSD card up to 1TB RAM 4GB / 6GB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C with DisplayPort output Cellular 5G Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery and charging 10,090mAh

45W fast charging Dimensions 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm (608g) Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite OS Android 11 CPU MediaTek Helio P22T Display 8.7-inch 1,340 x 800 LCD Storage 32GB / 64GB

microSD card up to 1TB RAM 3GB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 2MP Ports USB-C Cellular LTE option Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery and charging 5,100mAh​

15W fast charging Dimensions 212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0mm (366g/371g)

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite