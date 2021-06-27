Takealot vs Makro — Best 4K TV prices in South Africa

If you are in the market for a new ultra high definition TV, it is worth shopping around for the best price. A comparison of prices from several online stores across a variety of brands showed that you can save thousands of rands on a large 4K TV depending on where you shop.

You could save even more if you catch the TV on a special.

While the availability of 4K content remains relatively limited, platforms like Netflix and YouTube already offer a solid selection of UHD content.

For platforms like DStv and Showmax that do not have offer 4K videos, many UHD TVs offer upscaling functions that improve the quality of lower resolution content.

The growing adoption of UHD is leading to more affordable offerings from several top TV brands including Samsung, LG and Hisense.

Choosing the right screen size is a key consideration. From a comfortable 40-inch to a monster 100-inch TV, the market has something to suit everyone’s needs.

For the purposes of our comparison of prices across different retailers we limited our search to only 55-inch screens — a good middle ground. An asterisk signifies that the TV is on promotion.

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD LED

Takealot: R9,898* | Incredible Connection: R8,999* | Makro: R8,999*

LG 55-inch 4K UHD LED

Takealot: R8,949* | Incredible Connection: R8,499* | Makro: R10,999

Hisense 55-inch 4K UHD LED

Takealot: R7,699* | Makro: R7,999 | Game: R7,999

Skyworth 55-inch 4K UHD LED

Takealot: R8,199* | Incredible Connection: R9,499 | Makro: R8,599*

Sony 55-inch 4K UHD LED

Incredible Connection: R12,999 | Hi-Fi Corp: R12,999

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD LED

Takealot: R9,695* | Hi-Fi Corp: R9,699

The table below summarises the best prices for each 55-inch 4K TV from different retailers.