Big price cuts on TVs, smartphones, and laptops

Takealot has launched a “Smart Home and Entertainment” sale, offering up to 45% off TVs, laptops, smartphones, and other gadgets.

This sale follows immediately after its 10th birthday sale which offered up to 50% discounts on tech, home, sport, and other product categories.

These sales offer South African consumers excellent value for money and makes online shopping an attractive alternative to brick-and-mortar retailers.

It should not come as a surprise that Takealot is increasing its promotional offers to consumers, though.

The online shopping environment is showing strong growth and many new players like Everyshop are fighting for market share.

It is easy to jump from one shop to another to find the best deal, and in most cases the best price wins.

While Takealot is the dominant ecommerce player in South Africa, it is at risk of losing market share unless it reacts to competitive forces.

Makro, Incredible Connection, Everyshop, Game and many other retailers are investing heavily in their online platforms.

They are gunning for Takealot through special offers and promotions on popular items.

The biggest winners in the online retail war are South African consumers who now enjoy lower prices and improved service levels.

Here are some of the best deals from prominent online retailers.

Samsung 40-inch TV from Takealot – R5,399

LG 65-inch OLED 4K TV from Takealot – R39,999

Samsung A72 smartphone from Takealot – R8,499

Samsung 10.4-inch tablet from Takealot – R3,999

Huawei P Smart S from Takealot – R3,999

TP-Link Deco M5 from Takealot – R4,599

Samsung 8-inch tablet from Takealot – R2,298

Samsung soundbar from Takealot – R2,750

Samsung A32 smartpone from Everyshop – R4,999

Sony headphones from Everyshop – R599

Samsung 82-inch 4K TV from Incredible Connection – R37,999

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 from Incredible Connection – R14,999