Big price cuts on TVs, smartphones, and laptops

Takealot has launched a “Smart Home and Entertainment” sale, offering up to 45% off TVs, laptops, smartphones, and other gadgets.
This sale follows immediately after its 10th birthday sale which offered up to 50% discounts on tech, home, sport, and other product categories.
These sales offer South African consumers excellent value for money and makes online shopping an attractive alternative to brick-and-mortar retailers.
It should not come as a surprise that Takealot is increasing its promotional offers to consumers, though.
The online shopping environment is showing strong growth and many new players like Everyshop are fighting for market share.
It is easy to jump from one shop to another to find the best deal, and in most cases the best price wins.
While Takealot is the dominant ecommerce player in South Africa, it is at risk of losing market share unless it reacts to competitive forces.
Makro, Incredible Connection, Everyshop, Game and many other retailers are investing heavily in their online platforms.
They are gunning for Takealot through special offers and promotions on popular items.
The biggest winners in the online retail war are South African consumers who now enjoy lower prices and improved service levels.
Here are some of the best deals from prominent online retailers.
