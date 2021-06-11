Takealot tech sale — up to 50% off

Takealot has launched a portable tech sale with discounts of up to 50% on smartphones, laptops, headphones, and other gadgets [click here for all the specials].

Takealot is not the only company that is cutting prices to attract consumers. Incredible Connection, Everyshop, and Brand Hubb are all running specials.

The large number of sales and special promotions is no surprise. There has been a big increase in competition in the South African ecommerce market over the last year.

A recent World Wide Worx study revealed that the South African online retail market more than doubled in two years.

This was mainly a result of increased demand for home deliveries brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study further revealed that South Africa can expect to see total online retail sales of around R42-billion this year.

Most traditional brick-and-mortar retailers like Makro, Game, Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp, and Builders are now investing to grow their online presence to capture a bigger slice of the pie.

They are, however, up against a giant. Takealot is a dominant force in the local ecommerce market thanks to its excellent service levels.

Takealot’s dominance is curiously good news for consumers.

World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck said instead of increasing prices, dominant ecommerce players typically drive prices down to increase their market share.

This is what is currently happening in the local online shopping market and consumers are the ultimate beneficiaries through lower prices and better service levels.

Here are a few of the best tech deals this week from prominent South African online retailers.

