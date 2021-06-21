Takealot reveals its most popular products, including a few unexpected items

Takealot has revealed its most recent sales trends and while the list has some regular best-sellers like TVs and small household appliances, there are some surprises too.

According to the company, load-shedding has had a marked impact on sales patterns, with products like Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS’s), inverters, and generators all experiencing higher sales volumes.

Gas products have also seen a recent increase in sales, with the company specifically mentioning Cadac cylinders, cooking equipment like gas stoves, and gas heaters.

In 2020, some of the most popular categories on Takealot were TVs and laptops, as well as personal protective equipment like masks and sanitiser.

Small household and kitchen appliances were also among the company’s best sellers last year when it could fully re-open after lockdown.

This trend has continued into 2021.

Technology products like TVs, smartphones, and laptops are still some of the most popular products on the platform.

Personal protective equipment like disposable and reusable masks are also a best-seller, while red wine is a surprising outlier on the company’s rankings.

Here are the most popular products and categories on Takealot.

Most popular products for June

TVs Xbox Series X Air fryers Samsung Galaxy phones Apple Airpods Sim cards and data Disposable and reusable masks Red Wine Gas canisters and heaters Solar lights

Most popular categories in 2021