The most expensive TVs and laptops you can buy on Takealot

Takealot boasts a wide selection of expensive tech products — including a R120,000 4K projector TV, R86,000 digital pinball machine, and a R100,000 anti-ageing device.

South Africa’s leading e-commerce store offers a range of popular electronics, including TVs, laptops, desktops, smartphones, and tablets.

We decided to search the store to see what its most pricey tech products were, and found a number of premium models in each category priced well into the tens of thousands of rand.

Unsurprisingly, the most expensive tech product among the mainstream categories was a TV display – the Hisense 4K Laser TV – at R121,199.

This short-throw TV projector produces a 100-inch image with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution on an Ambient Light Rejection screen.

This makes it ideal for those looking to build the ultimate home cinema for an immersive movie or sports viewing experience.

The second most expensive product was a pre-built gaming PC – the RTX Destroyer V2.0 from CustomBeast – at R99,999.

This beast of a rig sports an 11th-gen Core i9-11900K, RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with 12GB video memory, and 32GB of 3,600MHz DDR4 RAM on an ASUS ROG Strix Z590-F motherboard.

Rounding off the top three is the DJI Majic Enterprise Advanced drone at R92,299.

That’s a hefty amount for what is effectively a small camera-fitted helicopter, but this is no mainstream backyard drone you can go crash into a tree.

It boasts high-resolution thermal and visual cameras, up to 32× digital zoom, and centimetre-level positioning accuracy, and HD video transmission at up to 10km,

Below are the top three most expensive products in various popular tech categories on Takealot.

TVs

Hisense 100-inch 4K Laser TV – R121,199

LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV – R69,399

LG 75-inch Nano Cell 8K TV – R64,999

Laptops

Razer Pro 17 with i7 and RTX 2080 Super – R69,999

Razer Blade 15 Advanced with i7 and RTX 2070 Super – R59,999

Dell XPS 13 9310 with i7 – R54,639

Desktops

RTX Destroyer V2.0 Gaming Desktop – R99,999

RTX Destroyer Gaming Desktop – R55,999

Apple iMac 27-inch – R47,499

Monitors

Parrot WB 65-inch 4K Interctive Touch Panel – R55,005

Dell UPS 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor – R49,117

Dell Alienware 55-inch OLED gaming monitor – R34,999

Phones





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – R45,000

Iridium Extreme 9575 Satellite phone – R35,625

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB – R30,399

Tablets

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB – R41,999

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB – R36,799

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 1TB – R34,999

Cameras

SONY A9 II 24.2MP Mirrrorless Camera Body – R91,989

Nikon Z7II Mirrorless Digital Camera + 24-70mm lens – R78,389

Canon eOS R5 45MP Mirrorless Camera Body – R76,989

Video cameras

Panasonic DVX200 4K Camcorder – R69,999

Sony HXR-NX3 Professional Handheld Camcorder – R44,999

Canon XA45 4K Camcorder – R44,289

Headphones

Grado PS2000e Professional Series headphones – R69,200

Grado GS2000e Statement Series headphones – R35,250

Grado GS1000e Statement Series headphones – R25,200

Drones

DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced Drone – R92,299

DJI Mavic 2 Zoom + Smart Controller – R38,999

BW Space Pro Zoom underwater drone – R34,999

Graphics cards

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 – R49,999

Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GameRock OC – R49,999

Palit GeForce RTX 3080 Ti – R43,999

Generators and UPSs

Honda EU65IS 5.5kVA Inverter Generator – R72,800

Honda EU30IS 3kVA Inverter Generator – R40,500

APC Smart-UPS 3,000VA, 2700W – R38,049

Other gadgets

Aside from the pricey products under the abovementioned common categories, we also found a number of interesting hi-tech devices for more specific needs.

At R121,762, the HellermannTyton Toptronic T60 was the most expensive tech device on Takealot.

This power analyser, which will likely be a helpful instrument in the electrician’s toolkit, allows for detecting voltage anomalies, performing RCD Type testing or advanced loop testing of MCBs, verifying the phase sequence and leakage currents, and more.

Another curious niche product was the Eneo Advanced, a R100,000 “anti-ageing” device that its maker claims can perform non-invasive and long-lasting face-lifting.

The company says the Eneo Advanced uses red and infrared light to precisely penetrate the skin and treat the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and discolouration.

It also boasts a 24 karat gold finish with hypoallergenic properties and a blue detox light to kill bacteria.

Hardcore fans of old-school gaming might be interested in the 604 Games in 1 Digital Pinball machine, which will set you back R85,995.

Below are the most expensive tech devices on Takealot of a more unusual nature.

HellermannTyton Toptronic T60 3-Phase Power Tester – R121,762

Eneo Advanced – R100,000

HP DL3380 G9 Server (Refurbished) – R89,990

X-431 PAD III V2 – R88,900

604 Games in 1 Digital Pinball machine – R85,995

Air Water Generator – R80,000

