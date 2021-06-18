Takealot large-screen TV specials — including 8K and OLED

Takealot has reduced the price of large-screen TVs and streaming devices as part of its “Streaming and Storage Devices” sale from 17 to 20 June.

Apart from TV specials, Takealot is also running promotions on TV streaming devices, laptops, and smartphones.

This sale comes as competition in the ecommerce market is increasing with new players like Everyshop vying for market share.

The lower prices from Takealot, which currently dominates the South African online shopping market, are not unexpected.

World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck explained that dominant ecommerce players typically drive prices down to increase their market share.

Market dominance is widely associated with higher prices, but this is not the case with ecommerce, Goldstuck said.

“The reality is that the opposite is happening in South Africa,” Goldstuck said. “The more powerful the players are, the more likely they are to force prices down”.

He pointed to the example of Amazon in the United States, which dropped prices to push competitors out of the market and force them onto its platform.

While Takealot cannot be accused of pushing competitors out of the market, it is forced to offer good deals to maintain its market share.

Best TV deals in South Africa

Televisions are a popular item for online shoppers in South Africa as more people stay at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Takealot, Makro, and Everyshop have launched promotions where they offer TVs at reduced prices.

Here is a look at the best deals on TVs from prominent online shops this week.

Hisense 40-inch TV from Takealot – R3,999

Samsung 50-inch 4K TV from Everyshop – R7,999

JVC 60-inch TV from Takealot – R8,945

Hisense 55-inch ULED TV from Takealot – R9,999

Hisense 70-inch TV from Takealot – R13,949

Samsung 70-inch TV from Takealot – R16,997

LG 55-inch OLED TV from Takealot – R21,999

Hisense 85-inch TV from Takealot – R29,949

LG 82-inch 4K TV from Makro – R29,999

LG 65-inch OLED TV from Takealot – R39,999

LG 65-inch 8K TV from Takealot – R39,999

Sony 65-inch OLED TV from Everyshop – R39,999

Hisense 100-inch 4K Laser TV from Makro – R59,999

LG 75-inch 8K TV from Takealot – R64,999