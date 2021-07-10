Takealot vs Makro — Best online shopping prices in South Africa

Takealot still dominates online retail in South Africa, but as the industry grows, competitors are rising and shopping around may well be worth it for those seeking the best prices.

Everyshop launched in April 2021 and operates under the JD Group, which also owns HiFi Corp and Incredible Connection. The company has 15 distribution centres and also operates from dedicated pick-up points in partner stores.

Makro — owned by Massmart — saw a 40% increase in online sales in 2020 and has been taking big steps towards becoming an established online shopping presence, redesigning its website and optimising its delivery systems.

The company uses its 23 physical stores as distribution centres for online sales and has also been adding curbside pick-up services dedicated to its online operations.

Takealot, Everyshop, and Makro all have third-party sales channels on their stores, which allows for wider product varieties.

All three retailers focus on providing a streamlined shopping experience and solid customer service.

Our comparison found that Takealot tends to offer the best prices, though Everyshop and Makro do frequently have better deals. Makro often has the best television offerings.

To see how the three online stores compare on price, MyBroadband compared the prices of various products across their stores. The best price for each product is highlighted in green, and an asterisk shows that the product was on special.