Amazon Prime Day 2021 — Best tech deals available now

Ecommerce giant Amazon has launched its annual Prime Day Sale, offering big discounts on numerous products.

The sale kicked off at 09:00 in South Africa on Monday, 21 June and will run for 48 hours.

It features two million deals across all of the store’s categories, including fashion, home, and beauty products, as well as toys, sporting goods, pet supplies, electronics, Amazon brands, and Amazon Devices.

Top brands with products in this year’s sale include Samsung, iRobot, Levi’s and Redken.

To partake in Prime Day 2021, you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime, the company’s paid programme that bundles value-added shipping and delivery perks, early access to exclusive deals and Amazon’s online streaming services.

Membership is priced at $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but there is also a free 30-day trial for newcomers, which means you can sign up to just to grab the best offers and then cancel your subscription before the first payment is due.

Amazon is well known for its expansive line-up of competitively priced tech products including TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and computer components and peripherals.

MyBroadband scoured the store to look for some of the best Prime Day tech deals.

We found that many products carried significant discounts when compared to their typical local pricing.

For example, the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB is currently priced at R27,999 from Samsung South Africa. On the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale, this model is selling for $1,174, or just under R17,000 at the current exchange rate.

There were similar savings on other electronics including smartwatches, laptops, and computer peripherals for gamers.

Below is a selection of the best tech deals we could find that are eligible for shipping to South Africa.

The prices listed below include the cost of shipping and import taxes as calculated by Amazon.

Note that the converted price is based on a rand/dollar exchange rate of R14.37 and does not include any additional banking fees.

Acer Swift 3 – $639.15 (R9,185)

ASUS TUF Dash 15 – $996.68 (R14,322)

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop – $2,128.02 (R30,580)

Corsair Vengeance 16GB DDR4 2,400MHz RAM – $96.41 (R1,385)

CyberpowerPC Gamer EXtreme VR Gaming PC – $1,007.20 (R14,473)

D-Link Wi-Fi Router AC1750 – $95.48 (R1,372)

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch – $253.13 (R3,637)

Garmin Instinct Tactical smartwatch – $244.37 (R3,512)

Garmin Vivoactive 4S = $270.37 (R3,885)

Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop – $283.96 (R4,081)

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus – $173.50 (R2,493)

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop – $1,245.96 (R17,904)

Razer Viper Ultimate – $126.68 (R1,820)

Razer Kraken Ultimate – $99.35 (R1,428)

Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB – $567.59 (R8,156)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB – $703.77 (R10,113)

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB – $853.90 (R12,271)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB – $1,173.90 (R16,869)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 GPS 44mm – $260.98 (R3,750)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus – $113.02 (R1,624)

Steelseries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset – $104.07 (R1,495)

Steelseries Rival 650 Wireless Gaming Mouse – $112.06 (R1,610)

Steelseries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller – $ 67.70 (R973)

Tile Pro tracker – $40.71 (R585)

WD 5TB My Passport Ultra Blue Portable External Hard Drive – $139.22 (R2,001)

WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD – $120.38 (R1,730)