Skyworth launches new 86-inch Android TV in South Africa — available at R29,999

Skyworth has launched its new 86-inch SUC9500 Android TV in South Africa at a recommended retail price of R34,999, taking the fight to Samsung, LG, and Hisense.

Although the recommended price for the Skyworth SUC9500 is R34,999, it is currently available from Takealot for R29,999.

The Skyworth SUC9500 features hands-free voice control, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and the Android 10 operating system.

The TV has a slim metallic frame, two-way Bluetooth transmission, and built-in Chromecast and Castplay.

It comes with a quad-core processor, 2GB DDR RAM and 32GB of Flash storage, 3 x HDMI ports, a LAN port, 2 x USB ports, and a DVB-T2 receiver.

Pre-installed streaming platforms include Youtube, Netflix, Showmax, Amazon Prime Video, and DSTV Now.

The Skyworth 86-inch SUC9500 screen has a 3840 x 2160 resolution and a contrast ratio of 1400:1.

The TV is wall-mountable, but at 43kg and dimensions of 1.9m x 1.2m, users should ensure they use a suitably strong bracket and installation.

The Skyworth 86-inch SUC9500 competes against LG 86-inch Nanocell TVs, the Samsung 82-inch UHD TV, and the Sony 85-inch Android TV.

Skyworth’s pricing compares favourably with its competitors, as illustrated in the table below.

Ultra-Large TV Prices TV Screen size Retailer Price Hisense UHD Smart LED TV 85-inch Takealot R29,949 Skyworth SUC9500 86-inch Takealot R29,999 LG Smart UHD TV 82-inch Makro R29,999 Samsung Display Crystal Processor 82-inch Takealot R32,769 Sony 4K Android TV 85-inch Incredible Connection R39,999 LG Nanocell 4K 86-inch Takealot R39,999 Samsung Smart QLED 4K TV 85-inch Makro R49,999 LG Premium Nanocell 86-inch Takealot R49,999

