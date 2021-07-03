10 gadgets to get you through another lockdown

3 July 2021

Another lockdown has struck due to a surge of Covid-19 cases in South Africa due to the spread of the Delta variant.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move to lockdown alert level 4 on 27 June, promising that the restrictions will be reviewed in two weeks.

Since many of us will be spending a lot of time at home, MyBroadband has scoured the web for the best gadgets to enhance home life.

From smart Rubik’s cubes to ice-cream makers, here is our list of the top tech gadgets to get you through another lockdown.

Russell Hobbs Ice Cream Maker — R1,999 on Takealot

A machine that allows you to make ice cream at home, with any flavours you want.

russel hobbs ice cream maker

Rocketbook Fusion A4 reusable notepad — R940 on Takealot

A notepad that can be filled in, saved to PDF by scanning the barcode on a page (or sent it to Google Drive, Dropbox, OneNote, Slack, iCloud or email), and then wiped to reuse.

Rocketbook fusion

DJI FPV 4K First-Person VR Drone — R25,770 on Amazon

A drone with a VR headset and a controller, as well as a 4K camera. Who said you couldn’t leave the house? All products listed from Amazon include import fees and priority shipping from the US.

DJI FPV drone combo

VIZIA Smart WiFi Power Plug — R399 on Takealot

A Wi-Fi connected plug that can be controlled from your smartphone or set up according to a schedule.

vizia smart wall plug

Keychron K6 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard — R1,499 on Takealot

This mechanical keyboard provides a solid typing experience and doesn’t take up too much desk space. Perfect for working from home.

keychron wireless mechanical keyboard

Rubik’s Connected Cube — R1,400 on Amazon

A Rubik’s cube that connects to the Rubik’s smartphone app for training, progress tracking, live one-on-one challenges, and leaderboards. All products listed from Amazon include import fees and priority shipping from the US.

Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player — R1,599 on Takealot

For those who don’t own a Smart TV, the Roku media player enables up to 4K streaming through HDMI from almost any streaming service, including Netflix, Youtube, DStv Now, Showmax and more.

roku 4k streaming player

Beats All-Day wireless earphones — R990 on Takealot

Beats Bluetooth earphones with 12-hour battery life and 10-minute Fast Fuel charging for a 1.5-hour playtime boost.

beats flex

Bamboo multi-device charging station and dock — R599 on Takealot

This charging station and dock support up to two laptops/tablets and three phones, while keeping your space wire-free.

multi-device charging station and docking

UV Cell Phone Sanitizer — R899 on Takealot

This phone sanitiser promises to remove 99,99% of germs from your phone and has wireless charging.

