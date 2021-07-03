10 gadgets to get you through another lockdown

Another lockdown has struck due to a surge of Covid-19 cases in South Africa due to the spread of the Delta variant.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move to lockdown alert level 4 on 27 June, promising that the restrictions will be reviewed in two weeks.

Since many of us will be spending a lot of time at home, MyBroadband has scoured the web for the best gadgets to enhance home life.

From smart Rubik’s cubes to ice-cream makers, here is our list of the top tech gadgets to get you through another lockdown.

Russell Hobbs Ice Cream Maker — R1,999 on Takealot

A machine that allows you to make ice cream at home, with any flavours you want.

Rocketbook Fusion A4 reusable notepad — R940 on Takealot

A notepad that can be filled in, saved to PDF by scanning the barcode on a page (or sent it to Google Drive, Dropbox, OneNote, Slack, iCloud or email), and then wiped to reuse.

DJI FPV 4K First-Person VR Drone — R25,770 on Amazon

A drone with a VR headset and a controller, as well as a 4K camera. Who said you couldn’t leave the house? All products listed from Amazon include import fees and priority shipping from the US.

VIZIA Smart WiFi Power Plug — R399 on Takealot

A Wi-Fi connected plug that can be controlled from your smartphone or set up according to a schedule.

Keychron K6 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard — R1,499 on Takealot

This mechanical keyboard provides a solid typing experience and doesn’t take up too much desk space. Perfect for working from home.

Rubik’s Connected Cube — R1,400 on Amazon

A Rubik’s cube that connects to the Rubik’s smartphone app for training, progress tracking, live one-on-one challenges, and leaderboards. All products listed from Amazon include import fees and priority shipping from the US.

Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player — R1,599 on Takealot

For those who don’t own a Smart TV, the Roku media player enables up to 4K streaming through HDMI from almost any streaming service, including Netflix, Youtube, DStv Now, Showmax and more.

Beats All-Day wireless earphones — R990 on Takealot

Beats Bluetooth earphones with 12-hour battery life and 10-minute Fast Fuel charging for a 1.5-hour playtime boost.

Bamboo multi-device charging station and dock — R599 on Takealot

This charging station and dock support up to two laptops/tablets and three phones, while keeping your space wire-free.

UV Cell Phone Sanitizer — R899 on Takealot

This phone sanitiser promises to remove 99,99% of germs from your phone and has wireless charging.

