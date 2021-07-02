Takealot tech sale — up to 45% off

Takealot has launched a “Refresh Your Desk” sale with discounts of up to 45% on laptops, printers, hard drives, and other tech products.

This sale is the latest move by Takealot to maintain its dominant position in the South African ecommerce market.

The company has built a world-class ecommerce operation in South Africa over the last decade, assisted by the acquisition of Mr Delivery in 2014.

Armed with its own logistics network, Takealot created an online powerhouse by acquiring Superbalist.com and merging with Kalahari.com.

Its growth spiked in 2020 after the lockdown hit. Takealot increased revenues by 65% to R8.7 billion over the last year.

To support this growth, the company is growing its warehouse space in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Atterbury is developing a new 6,700 square meter distribution facility and pickup point for Takealot in Richmond Park, Cape Town.

The development will start in July, and Takealot expects to begin using the facility in March 2022.

Takealot has also signed a deal with Fortress Logistics to take up 20,000 square metres of warehouse space at Eastport Logistics Park in Kempton Park.

Fortress Logistics said the Eastport Logistics Park is well located and will help Takealot improve customer service and respond to market demands quicker.

Refresh Your Desk sale

Here are prominent deals from Takealot’s latest sale.

