Most expensive TVs in South Africa â€” including an 8K beast for R699,999

South Africans looking for the newest generation of display technology are not spoilt for choice, with only a handful of options for 8K televisions available in the country.

The only two manufacturers currently offering 8K TVs within South Africa are Samsung and LG, with pricing options ranging from R39,999 to R699,999.

Ultra high definition 4K resolutions have become all but standard in premium televisions. 4K video content is available on platforms such as Netflix and YouTube, and new game consoles such as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 boast 4K capabilities.

Even when the content you are watching is not available in 4K, the TVs offer upscaling technology that promises to enhance the picture quality.

As 4K becomes a basic feature expected on a premium TV, it’s only natural for manufacturers to look to the next evolution of display technology â€” and 8K is indeed steadily filtering into the market.

Its slow entry onto the market should be no surprise, as no streaming service and almost no device is capable of 8K output, barring top-of-the-range PCs.

Here are the 8K TVs currently on offer in South Africa, from most to least expensive.

LG 65NANO97 65-inch 8K NanoCell Smart TV â€” R39,999

Samsung Q800T 65-inch QLED 8K Smart TV â€” R39,999

Samsung Q900R 65-inch QLED 8K Smart TV â€” R44,995

Samsung QN800A 65-inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV â€” R64,999

LG 75NANO97 75-inch 8K NanoCell Smart TV â€” R64,999

Samsung Q800T 82-inch QLED 8K Smart TV â€” R79,999

Samsung Q900R 75-inch QLED 8K Smart TV â€” R119,999

Samsung Q950TS 85-inch QLED 8K Smart TV â€” R129,999

LG ZX 88ZXPUA 88-inch 8K OLED Smart TV â€” R299,999

Samsung Q900R 98-inch QLED 8K Smart TV â€” R699,999

