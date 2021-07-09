Large-screen TV prices slashed in South Africa

Takealot, Everyshop, Makro, and Hirsch’s have slashed the price of large-screen TVs as part of special promotions.

Hirsch’s has launched a “Match Day TV Sale” where it offers discounts of up to 20% on a range of big-brand televisions.

Everyshop, in turn, launched a home entertainment sale with price cuts of up to 40% on TVs, soundbars, and gaming devices.

Other retailers, including Takealot and Makro, have also reduced the price of large-screen TVs as part of general sales.

These large-screen TV promotions come as more South Africans are investing in home entertainment systems.

The prolonged lockdown, which includes shutting movie theatres and restaurants from time to time, have forced people to entertain themselves at home.

The demand for video streaming services like Netflix, Showmax, and DStv spiked after the lockdown hit in March 2020. This demand remains strong.

To make the most of their home entertainment services, many households invest in large screen 4K TVs.

Although not all streaming services are offered in 4K, there is automatic upscaling of lower resolution content to 4K.

Most 4K smart TVs have a built-in upscaling engine which increases the pixel count of lower-resolution content.

Here are the best large screen TV deals from prominent retailers in South Africa.

75-inch Samsung TV from Everyshop – R19,999

82-inch Samsung TV from Everyshop – R29,999

86-inch Skyworth TV from Takealot – R34,999

88-inch Hisense Laser TV from Hirsch’s – R39,999

86-inch JVC TV from Takealot – R40,349

100-inch Hisense Laser TV from Makro – R59,999

82-inch Samsung 8K TV from Hirsch’s – R79,999