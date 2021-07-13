Samsung’s next Galaxy smartphones leaked in new images

Images of the new Samsung Galaxy devices set to be unveiled at the company’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event on 11 August have been leaked online.

Renowned tech leaker Evan Blass has shared several rotating images on Twitter that showcase the design of the new devices in multiple colours from different angles.

His posts included pictures of Samsung’s next foldable smartphone models, which will supposedly be called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The booklet-style Galaxy Z Fold 3 is shown in three colours – silver, black, and green.

The new foldable sports a large exterior display, speakers at the top and bottom, and a vertically aligned rear triple camera setup.

It will supposedly also come with S Pen support, and while reports had claimed Samsung was trying to find a way to fit a slot for the stylus in the phone’s chassis, these images now appear to confirm it has abandoned those plans.

The clamshell-style foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 also sports a large cover display, vertical camera bump, and two-tone finish with the main colours being black, lavender, gold, and green.

There is also a look at the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, a more affordable variant of Samsung’s standard Galaxy S21 flagship smartphone.

For this annual revision, Samsung keeps fan-favourite features but typically cuts the price to make it more accessible to the mid-range market.

This year’s FE smartphone will reportedly go on sale for less than $700 (R10,091, excluding VAT and import duties).

There are also animated GIF images of three new Samsung smart wearables — the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches, and Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds.

Below are the images showing the new Galaxy devices, as shared by Blass.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2