Apple launches MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12

Apple has started selling an official MagSafe Battery Pack that can be attached to an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro to provide it with extra power.

The battery pack is compatible with all four iPhone 12 models and will align itself with the magnets on the back of the smartphones to provide safe and reliable charging.

It packs 1,460mAh of capacity and will automatically start charging the phone at up to 5W. That capacity is around half of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, so it won’t be able to provide a full charge but should extend your battery life by around 50%. Apple assured the battery pack would not interfere with the user’s credit cards or key fobs during the charging process. The battery pack can be recharged using a standard Lightning cable. 15W charging is supported, but using a 20W or higher charger will allow you to also charge the phone while plugged into the battery pack. The battery’s charging status can be monitored in the battery widget that can be placed on Today View or Home Screen pages, as shown in the images below. Notably, however, the battery pack requires iOS 14.7 or later. That version of Apple’s smartphone operating system is yet to be released.

Although there were already several third-party MagSafe battery packs on the market, these have become few and far between after Amazon discontinued a number of its popular accessory brands.

The MagSafe Battery Pack is available at $99 in the US but is not yet listed on the iStore in South Africa.

Based on that retail price, it should be cheaper than the iPhone 11’s Smart Battery Case, which offers similar charging functionality to the previous generation of iPhones.

That accessory is selling for $129 in the US and R2,999 on the iStore.

Below is an image of what the MagSafe Battery Pack looks like.